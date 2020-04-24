A Menomonie man who shot and killed another man with a crossbow in December 2018 will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday in Dunn County Court.
Richard W. Seehaver, 54, pleaded no contest to second-degree intentional homicide for causing the death of his roommate, 54-year-old John Likness. Seehaver had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Judge Rod Smeltzer declined Seehaver’s request to be sentenced immediately this week. Instead, Smeltzer ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set the sentencing for June 18.
Dunn County district attorney Andrea Nodolf was pleased that a plea agreement was reached. Under terms of the agreement, the defense will not request less than 15 years in prison, while Nodolf can argue for up to 46 years in prison.
“I’m happy he’s pled to an intentional homicide,” Nodolf said Friday. “I think he’s certainly dangerous and the family is relieved there won’t be a trial.”
Nodolf didn’t know that Seehaver was going to enter a plea in advance of the hearing.
“I knew it was a possibility; I didn’t know until they came in and said they had a resolution,” she said.
Nodolf said she was confident in her case if it had gone to trial, but she’s glad it is resolved.
“This was a pretty straight-forward case,” she said. “There is always the trauma on the family, and this was a disturbing case.”
Seehaver remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. He had pleaded not guilty at a hearing last July.
According to the criminal complaint and police reports, police responded to a 911 call at a home on 15th Street in Menomonie on Dec. 30, 2018. Through a window, officers saw Seehaver wrap his arms around Likeness’ neck. They found Likeness inside with a crossbow bolt in his chest and a wound on his neck, and he wasn’t breathing. Seehaver had blood on his face and clothing.
Seehaver told law enforcement he “put (Likeness) out of his misery” and that he had smoked methamphetamine the day before the incident, according to the complaint.
During an interview with officers at the Dunn County Jail, Seehaver spoke about alien beings and an evil organization, and talking to the radio and television, and being asked to join them.
Smeltzer in February 2019 ordered Seehaver to receive treatment at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison for at least six months after a state forensics unit doctor had declared Seehaver not competent.
However, Seehaver was found competent in May 2019, allowing the case to move forward.