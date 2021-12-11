Sorry, an error occurred.
Patrow
EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man will spend six months in jail for seeking sex with a 14-year-old girl, who turned out to actually be an undercover police officer.
Andrew D. Patrow, 50, 813 Ingalls Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempted child enticement.
Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted sexual assault of a child under age 16 were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.
Manydeeds placed Patrow on five years of probation and fined him $518.
As conditions of probation, Patrow cannot have unsupervised contact with children and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Patrow must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police sergeant posed as a teenage girl on Sept. 20 on the KIK social media service in a group specifically for the Eau Claire area.
After the sergeant introduced himself as a bored 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin, another user introduced himself and asked if she wanted to chat with an older man.
Later identified as Patrow, the man asked the supposed teenage girl about her sexual history and if she would like to have sex with him.
Patrow set up a time and place in Altoona to pick up the girl but was greeted by the undercover officer, who put him under arrest.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
