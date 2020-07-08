A Menomonie man will spend three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving offense since 1994.
Joel D. Sturkey, 47, 405 Heller Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving.
Misdemeanor charges of operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device were dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Sturkey to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Sturkey was fined $1,463 and had his driver's license revoked for three years.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were sent to the Circle C gas station, 1504 N. Clairemont Ave., at 7:30 p.m. March 2 on a report of a man passed out in a running vehicle.
An employee said she saw Sturkey drive the vehicle into the parking lot. She was concerned Sturkey was not going to stop because of how fast he pulled into the parking stall.
The employee said Sturkey was stumbling as he entered the store.
Sturkey bought cigars and went back outside to his vehicle.
An officer arrived and found Sturkey passed out inside the vehicle. The vehicle was running and the dash lights were on.
The officer opened the driver's side door and immediately noticed a strong odor of intoxicants.
When asked if he was OK, Sturkey mumbled and slurred his words but advised he was all right.
Sturkey was sweating profusely and appeared to have bloodshot and glassy eyes.
Sturkey said he was at the Bull Pen bar before coming to the store.
Sturkey started to walk toward the officer's squad car and nearly fell down.
Sturkey refused to perform field sobriety tests or take a breath test.
The officer then arrested Sturkey for drunken driving.
Dispatchers advised the officer that Sturkey has six prior drunken driving convictions and was required to drive with an ignition interlock device.
There was no such device inside the vehicle.
Sturkey was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.
Sturkey was previously convicted of drunken driving in April 1994 in Illinois, in March 2001 in Washburn County, in April 2005 and October 2006 in St. Croix County, and in December 2012 and February 2019 in Dunn County.