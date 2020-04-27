CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man who stabbed a Chippewa County deputy in August 2018 will be supervised by the Department of Health Services for 15 years, beginning with confinement in the Mendota Mental Health Institute.
Travis A. Abbiehl, 37, 2502 Harvey Drive, was convicted in Chippewa County Court in December of first-degree reckless injury-use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; Abbiehl pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He stabbed Chippewa County Deputy Andrew Clark in the left shoulder on Aug. 25, 2018, at a home in the town of Wheaton.
Judge Steve Gibbs said Abbiehl has a history of problems when he stops taking medication prescribed to him.
“I want Travis to know he needs to follow his doctor’s orders and prescriptions and medical recommendations, even if he feels he is doing really well,” Gibbs said.
However, Gibbs said that “his actions in 2018 were extremely serious,” noting that it was fortunate the stab wounds didn’t strike any vital organs.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested a 25-year commitment, which is the maximum allowed for these convictions. Newell added that doesn’t necessarily mean the entire time would be spent confined to a mental health facility; it reflects how long he will be supervised. Gibbs added that Abbiehl can petition for release every six months.
“Reading these reports, it is clear that when he doesn’t have outside assistance, things can get out of control very quickly,” Newell told Gibbs. “It will be safer for the community as well.”
Newell added: “He seems to react with violence when he is going through his psychiatric issues, and he seems to have very little insight into how to remedy those issues when they arise.”
Newell said that with evaluations, Abbiehl could be released as soon as nine months from an institution.
Defense attorney Richard Yonko requested three to five years of supervision. He added that Abbiehl has 595 days of jail credit.
Yonko said Abbiehl lost his hearing due to contracting meningitis as a child, and he grew up in a home where no one knew sign language. Abbiehl has had a number of psychiatric evaluations. Yonko noted that Abbiehl has held jobs and had success in his life. However, he does have a history of drug and alcohol issues, and he has learning difficulties, Yonko said.
Abbiehl opted not to make a statement at the hearing. Deputy Andrew Clark also attended the hearing but didn’t speak.
At a preliminary hearing in February 2019, Clark said that Abbiehl’s brother had called the dispatch center, who told authorities that Abbiehl “was acting crazy.”
“Mr. Abbiehl had pulled a knife on (his brother),” Clark said, adding that Abbiehl had pointed it at his brother’s neck and made several stabbing motions.
The incident began when authorities received a call at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 25, 2018, from a home on 90th Street, near Highway 29, in the town of Wheaton. When authorities arrived, Abbiehl had already let his brother go, but he had now locked himself inside a vehicle, still armed with the knife.
Once they got the car door open, Clark attempted to use a Taser on Abbiehl, but it was ineffective.
Clark avoided the first stabbing attempt by Abbiehl, but a second swing of Abbiehl’s knife entered Clark’s left shoulder, from a downward swinging motion.
Abbiehl was initially placed in a mental health facility, but was later found to be competent and was transferred to the Chippewa County Jail.
Clark was treated and released from a hospital in Eau Claire after the incident and recovered at home; he returned to work in September 2018.
Online court records show Abbiehl was found not guilty of disorderly conduct by reason of mental disease or defect in 2011, and he was being housed at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison after that incident.