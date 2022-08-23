MENOMONIE — It’s not the ‘80s anymore, but one young Menomonie resident is bringing back the decade’s most iconic hairstyle in a major way.
Emmitt Bailey, age 8, has earned first place in the Kids Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Emmitt, who says he’s been growing his mane of blonde curls for two years now, came out on top after facing nearly 700 competitors from around the country in three rounds of voting.
It all started when Emmitt decided he wanted “cool hockey hair.”
“Before I had a mullet I had the same haircut as my dad has,” Emmitt told the Leader-Telegram, clad in his signature Pit Viper sunglasses. His father, Eric Bailey, proceeded to remove his baseball cap and revealed a bald head, laughing.
“I mean, I was excited because I’m a big Jared Allen fan, and Jared Allen had one of the best mullets in the NFL,” Eric Bailey said. “That was my inspiration for (Emmitt) to grow it.”
When the Bailey family learned of the USA Mullet Championships last year, they were disappointed to discover that the competition had already reached its maximum number of entries. Emmitt said they kept an eye out for it this year, then applied when they could
When that time came around, an initial competitor pool of 689 was narrowed down to 500 via internal review, then voted down to 100 by Facebook “Likes” and reactions.
A panel of celebrity judges — including Ashley “Mother Mullet” Medina, Clint Duncan and “Big” Scott Collard — then narrowed down the top 100 to 25 competitors in both the Kids and Teens divisions. From there, the top three in each division were voted on via the USA Mullet Championship website.
Of over 53,000 total votes cast in the Kids Division, Bailey collected 9,896. Cayden Kershaw of Wausau and Max Weihbrecht of De Pere also placed first and third, respectively, in the Teen Division.
“Obviously, this year with the kids’ contests, it looked like Wisconsin was a hot bed,” said Kevin Begola, founder of the USA Mullet Championships.
Begola, who owns a menswear shop in Michigan, founded the competition in 2020. He said he was inspired by other local competitions focused on beards and mustaches. Starting with a smaller state competition in 2020, the USA Mullet Championships have since grown to include kids, teens, mens and womens divisions; personalized merchandise; partnerships with food eating competitions; and other live events.
A portion of this year’s entry fees was donated to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids Wellness Center of Michigan, a grassroots nonprofit that provides free wigs and support services to children and young adults experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other disorders.
This year’s participants in the Kids and Teens divisions raised $3,500 for the organization. Begola said the Adult Division, open for registration now, will raise funds for Stop Soldier Suicide.
Upon winning, Emmitt was awarded a new pair of Pit Viper sunglasses, USA Mullet Championships gear and $2,500. Emmitt says he plans on using the money to purchase a go-kart.
“Once Emmitt became ‘Mullet Boy’ and went viral, I think that was his moment,” Begola said. “He had a classic mullet answer to, ‘What would you do with the money?’ Because, obviously, asking a young kid what he’s going to do — you never know what you’re going to get. But he told everybody he wants to buy a go-kart. That’s exactly the mullet lifestyle.”
Following his win on Sunday, Eric Bailey said Emmitt, his friends and his family celebrated with an evening at the hockey rink. Members of the community have begun to recognize Emmitt as the Mullet Boy in public now, his father confirmed. As September approaches, Emmitt says he’s looking forward to returning to school as a local celebrity.
“This community was absolutely phenomenal to push as hard as they did, especially Friday when he was down by 900 votes and the community literally almost doubled his votes in one day,” Eric Bailey said. “It was unbelievable Sunday morning when they announced it and he won by as much as he did.”
For anyone inspired by Emmitt’s classic cut, he offered these words of wisdom: “Just be yourself.”