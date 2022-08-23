EMMITT-BAILEY-Mullet-Champ-USA-2022-Finalist.jpg

Emmitt Baker, 8, claimed first place in the Kids Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships over the weekend.

 Contributed Photo

MENOMONIE — It’s not the ‘80s anymore, but one young Menomonie resident is bringing back the decade’s most iconic hairstyle in a major way.

Emmitt Bailey, age 8, has earned first place in the Kids Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Emmitt, who says he’s been growing his mane of blonde curls for two years now, came out on top after facing nearly 700 competitors from around the country in three rounds of voting.