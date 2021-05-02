Menomonie native Mason Stokke was not selected in the National Football League draft over the weekend, but it didn't take him much longer to find a landing spot in the league.
The former two-way star for the Mustangs and fullback with the Wisconsin Badgers signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers shortly after the draft concluded, Stokke's agent Kevin Gold announced on Twitter Saturday night. Carolina was one of Stokke's preferred landing spots throughout the draft process, he told the Leader-Telegram Sunday, thanks to the direction the team's offense is moving.
"They had really high interest in me," Stokke said. "So No. 1, that was good to see. And No. 2, they said they were moving to more of a two-back scheme. So I thought I had a good opportunity there. They just signed a fullback in free agency, so it's probably going to be me and him competing for that spot."
His competition for the job is Mikey Daniel, who Carolina added in April. Daniel went to camp last summer with the Atlanta Falcons after signing as an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State. The pair are looking to replace former Panther fullback Alex Armah, who left for New Orleans in the offseason.
"That's expected," Stokke said of being in a position battle, "especially in this league."
He's the second Menomonie native to make the NFL in two years, joining his former quarterback Nate Stanley. Stanley was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by Minnesota and spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad. Stokke also carries on the legacy of UW fullbacks moving on to the NFL ranks, joining the likes of Alec Ingold and Derek Watt.
Stokke's deal has yet to be formally announced by the Panthers. Aaron Wilson, formerly of the Houston Chronicle, reported Saturday it includes a $10,000 signing bonus and a $10,000 base salary guarantee.
Carolina is coming off a 5-11 season, its first under head coach Matt Rhule.
Stokke was a stellar football player and wrestler while at Menomonie, earning Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State honors on both sides of the ball as a senior and a pair of state championships on the wrestling mat.
“He led by actions more than words,” former Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said prior to the draft. “He’s fairly quiet, but he had such a tremendous work ethic that people followed his lead, no matter how hard he worked. That’s why I have no doubt he’ll hook on with somebody."
Stokke originally committed to Wisconsin as a linebacker, a position he stayed at until Badgers head coach Paul Chryst suggested a move to fullback during UW's 2018 fall camp. Stokke decided he was willing to do what was best for the team, switching to fullback and unknowingly setting himself on a path to the pros.
After spending his first season backing up Ingold, Stokke made a name for himself as a junior clearing lanes for star running back Jonathan Taylor. He also got a chance to get in on the rushing and passing game in his final two seasons in Madison, finishing with 109 career rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. His senior season was his best statistical campaign, with the 6-foot-2 bruiser accounting for 45 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and four TDs.
Even with his history of success, getting drafted at the fullback position is quite difficult. Only one fullback was selected in the entire 2021 draft, Michigan's Ben Mason.
"Going through the draft, I had a pretty good idea of where I was going to go," Stokke said. "I knew it was going to be later. So I guess it was just anxious, just wanting it to kind of be a done deal of where I was going."
A perk of going undrafted is getting more agency in your landing spot, picking the situation that is most advantageous. And Stokke doesn't have to look far to be reminded of the clear path to success at his position as an undrafted free agent. Ingold, his former teammate, has turned a UDFA offer into a solidified role, and a three-year, $1.765 million deal, with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Stokke said he'll find out more about his next steps in the coming days.
"They'll be a rookie minicamp coming up here, and there will be workouts and I assume Zoom meetings," Stokke said. "It should start up pretty soon."