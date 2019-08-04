It didn’t take long for Pat Casey to see Terrin Vavra could be something special.
The University of Minnesota baseball team’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator knows the Vavra family well. And when Terrin, an infielder at Menomonie, decided to play for the Golden Gophers in 2015, Casey knew they found a budding star.
“You could tell that he had a special quality to him, even when he came on his first visit to campus,” Casey said. “He understood the game. He had such an advanced approach at the plate. Everything he did from the actions to the way he carried himself was very advanced for a kid his age.”
The Gophers coaching staff’s foresight turned out to be right on the money. Vavra earned first-team All-America honors after leading the Gophers to their first-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2018, hitting .386 with 10 homers and 59 RBIs.
It led to the Colorado Rockies selecting Vavra in the third round of the MLB draft that summer. And it hasn’t taken much time for the All-American to adjust in his first full season of the pro game.
Entering Sunday, Vavra was hitting .322 with 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Asheville Tourists, the Colorado Rockies’ Class A affiliate.
“So far, so good,” Vavra said. “It’s definitely a different lifestyle compared to college. You’re here playing baseball every day, just trying to make the most of it. You work at this sport every day so you hope to see some results, and it’s been nice to have some success. But with that being said, the work’s never done.”
The middle infielder’s production hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the latest update to MLB.com’s prospect rankings, Vavra is rated as Colorado’s seventh-best prospect.
While the recognition is nice, Vavra tries not to put too much stock into those kinds of things.
“It’s hard to keep the blinders on 24/7, but you can’t get caught up in that. Otherwise your head starts to swell up and you do some damage that way,” he said. “You’ve just got to focus on the baseball part of it and let the rest take care of itself.”
And there’s plenty of baseball to focus on. Gone are the days where Vavra would play 50-some games with his college team in the spring and a few dozen more in a summer league.
Minor League Baseball is a well-documented grind, something Vavra likely heard about a few times from his brothers Trey and Tanner, who both played in the minors, and his father Joe, the quality control coach for the Detroit Tigers.
The rigorous schedule of a full-time baseball player is something that took a bit of adjusting to.
“The thing I’ve learned is 140 games is a lot more than you think. It’s definitely a grind,” Vavra said. “You’ve got to be able to work through some physical struggles, some mental struggles. Being away from home that long’s not an easy thing, so that’s something we have to deal with.”
It hasn’t slowed Vavra down much though. His bat keeps producing, and he’s versatile on defense with the ability to play a few different infield positions without a hitch.
“He has the most natural hitting ability that I’ve ever seen,” Casey said. “I’m not really sure that you can teach that or hard-wire that into a hitter. ... And I think a lot of it is hard work. He works extremely hard studying pitchers, understanding his approach.”
Casey’s not the only one to think that. He said legendary Minnesota head coach John Anderson, who has led the Gophers since 1981, called Vavra as good of a hitter as has ever come out of the program.
Pretty high praise, when the group Anderson compared him to includes the likes of Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield.
MLB.com’s prospect report estimates Vavra could arrive in the major leagues around the 2021 season if his development continues. Casey wouldn’t be surprised at all if that turns out to be true.
“I do think as he continues to move forward and continues to progress like this, the majors are absolutely, 100 percent in his future,” Casey said. “He’s on the right path, and you don’t want to jinx anything. But when you have a guy that can hit the way he hits, you can see the progression. He’s continuing to get better.”