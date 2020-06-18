Auto racing at the Red Cedar Speedway continues to be on hold.
The Dunn County Board Wednesday voted down a resolution that would have allowed a shortened racing season at the Dunn County Recreation Park this year. The measure failed by a 18-11 vote.
The Red Cedar Racing Association had drafted a proposal on opening the race track under certain operational guidelines. The initial proposal was approved by the county facilities committee and executive committee before being brought before the board.
Supervisor Sheila Stori said as much as she would enjoy going to the races, she doesn't believe it could be a safe event even with the racing association putting in safeguards.
"We’ve got our experts in our area that are telling us how we should handle this pandemic and that right now has to do with having small gatherings of no more than a certain amount of people," Stori said. "This is totally contrary to that, and as leadership in this county I don’t want to be responsible for approving something that could possibly mean a spike in the COVID virus."
There have been a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County. On Wednesday the county health department announced that all of those cases have been released from isolation.
Current guidance from the Dunn County Health Department is to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people in an outdoor setting.
The proposed schedule was to begin racing tonight with the Randy Buss Memorial Season Opener and the season concluding on September 25-26 with the challenge of champions. In the proposal the racing association would not exceed 50 percent capacity of the grandstand for the first two races. This would have allowed the sale of up to 732 tickets.
Proposed was an increase to 75 percent capacity, or 1,098 tickets, for races July 10, 17 and 24. From July 31 through the end of the season the racing association asked to be allowed to sell tickets that would fill the grandstand's capacity.
Guidelines the racing association put forth included sanitation initiatives, the use of plexiglass barriers on ticket booths and concessions, and the use of temperature scanners for all employees and attendees. The use of online ticket purchasing would be encouraged and social distancing signage would be on site.
Race tracks owned by counties in both Douglas and Shawano County have begun races. Dunn County Board Chairman Dave Bartlett said he’s been in contact with Douglas County officials and it hasn’t seen a spike in cases related to racing in Superior. The guidelines presented by the Red Cedar Racing Association mirror those used at the Douglas County racetrack, he said.
Supervisor Mike Kneer noted the vote was on the current proposal and the racing association could work with the health department to form a new agreement. He said the number of people allowed in the stands is too large for him to support the current proposal.
In a statement on its Facebook page the racing association said it plans to draft another proposal as it works to put together some type of season this year.
"This news is very disappointing, frustrating, sad and unsettling as we put many hours in to come up with a plan to be able to join the many area tracks in offering racing to our teams, fans, sponsors and businesses that support us," the association said. "We are lucky to have great fans, loyal race teams, awesome sponsors and the support businesses give us each year for the past 47 years.
"We plan to 'appeal' and try to work out a different plan to try to race yet this season. We promise to fight to salvage some sort of a season."
Supervisor Larry Bjork said the situation is low risk. People would have the decision to attend races or not and the option for individuals to do things that benefit their quality of life should factor in.
"I think the racing association has given Dunn County page after page of things they’re going to do to see that the races are safe," Bjork said. "I wish we wouldn’t feel that we have to run everybody’s life and we would allow people to do things that enhance their quality of life."
The County Board makes many important decisions with money at stake, Supervisor Kelly McCullough said, yet this decision has a greater cost. There is clear guidance from the county health department and going against that recommendation is a problem, he said.
"Normally if we make a big mistake it is taxpayer dollars that are on the line, and that’s not good. It’s bad when we blow those mistakes," McCullough said. "In this case a mistake could be measured in hospitalizations, permanent respiration disability and funerals."