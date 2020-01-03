MENOMONIE — Tricia Thompson of Menomonie knew for many years she wanted to be a part of the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities.
Thompson, a UW-Stout alumna, was appointed to the board last year by Gov. Tony Evers.
“I knew I wanted to be part of that organization’s work,” said Thompson, who earned her master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation in 2010. “They are authentic advocates. It’s more than just their jobs; it’s their lives.”
The BPDD was established to advocate on behalf of individuals with developmental disabilities, foster welcoming and inclusive communities and improve the disability service system. The mission is to help people become independent, productive and included in all facets of community life.
Thompson, also a Menomonie school board member, was appointed for four years as a caregiver parent.
In 2003, Thompson and her husband, Pete, adopted her two half-siblings, Becca and Nathan Roemer, because she didn’t want them to experience life as orphans after their and Thompson’s mother, Lori, died in 2002, after suffering for years from depression and anxiety. Both her siblings were in and out of the foster care system before Thompson adopted them.
Thompson spent time in foster care after her father, Bruce, a hemophiliac, died in 1998. He contracted the HIV virus, which causes AIDS, from a blood transfusion.
Nathan Roemer, who is 25, has a developmental disability. He lives with Thompson and works full time for a manufacturer in Menomonie.
Thompson, who has two children, has been a BPDD advocate for her brother and others with developmental disabilities, encouraging companies to give them a chance to see their abilities as employees. Roemer learns by doing and seeing and has difficulty following a list or a set of instructions. He is a good worker, shows up on time and loves his job, Thompson said.
Hiring those with disabilities helps them and helps the economy because they pay taxes, buy things and contribute to the community, Thompson said.
Beth Sweeden, executive director of BPDD, said Thompson is a tremendous asset to the board in both representing the priorities and concerns in her area of the state but also as an advocate who will work with programs, policymakers and community leaders to assure the voices of people with disabilities and their families are heard.
“Tricia is one of the most committed and skilled people I know in providing support and resources to people so they cannot just get their needs met but become effective leader advocates themselves,” Sweeden said. “She has an incredible ability to see the strengths and potential in others, then the wisdom to coach and guide people on their own personal path to success.”
Thompson chose vocational rehabilitation at UW-Stout because she found the program welcoming, supportive and challenging. In spring 2010, she was named the outstanding student of the year by the vocational rehabilitation faculty.