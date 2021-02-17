MENOMONIE — A newcomer seeking a seat on the Menomonie school board pulled far ahead in a crowded primary race on Tuesday, and an incumbent who was disciplined by colleagues will also proceed to the spring election.
Unofficial results posted on the Dunn County website after polls closed showed the six candidates who will move onto the April 6 election, which will determine who sits in three spots on the school board.
In the eight-person primary race, Karl Palmer came in first with 1,042 votes — a sizable lead over second-place finisher and fellow newcomer Donna Thibado, who garnered support from 794 voters.
Coming in third was incumbent Jim Swanson, who got 788 votes. Swanson was censured by his colleagues in August for using profanities and yelling while disagreeing with Superintendent Joe Zydowsky during a meeting. In that meeting, Swanson cited a six-foot social distancing guideline widely cited by public health officials for reducing the spread of COVID-19 while Zydowsky insisted on a four-foot policy in the district’s plan for reopening Menomonie schools in autumn.
Three other primary contestants (listed below with votes they received Tuesday) will appear on April 6 ballots as well.
Newcomer Mark Hillman, 775, incumbent Penny Burstad, 722, and newcomer Angie Skillings, 587, made the cut.
The two lowest vote-getters — Rick Scharlau, 441, and Jeremy Enger, 139 — won’t be on the April ballot.
Primarily located in Dunn County, the Menomonie school district does have some territory in St. Croix County. However, no St. Croix County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s Menomonie school board primary, according to unofficial results posted on that county’s website.
Several other west-central Wisconsin school districts and a couple of elected posts at city governments also were subject to primary elections on Tuesday.
Durand-Arkansaw schools
Getting nearly identical votes for the District 5 seat on the Durand-Arkansaw school board, incumbent Audrey Martin and newcomer Frank A. Schneider will move onto April’s election.
Martin received 155 votes to Schneider’s 153, according to unofficial results compiled by the school district.
The third-place finisher, newcomer Traci Nelson, received 70 votes and will not appear on ballots in spring.
Cadott school board
One candidate was eliminated in Tuesday’s primary for Cadott school board, leaving four people vying for two seats in April.
Those continuing onto the spring election and votes they received in this week’s primary are:
Newcomers Cory LaNou, 198, Christine L. Rowe, 157, Kevin Roshell, 124, and incumbent Rod Tegels, 136.
Newcomer Char Seibel came in last with 78 votes, eliminating her from contention in the spring election.
Black River Falls schools
One newcomer and a registered write-in candidate were eliminated in the race for three seats on the Black River Falls school board.
Incumbents Mary Jo Radcliffe, Mary Jo Rozmenowski and Patty Jacobson will be on April’s ballots after receiving 401, 384 and 230 votes, respectively, in Tuesday’s primary, according to unofficial results from Jackson, Clark and Monroe county clerks offices.
Newcomers Tom Epps, Mandy Youngthunder and Bethany Redbird garnered 413, 292 and 157 votes, respectively, which were enough to also qualify for the spring election.
However, fellow newcomer Sarah Peloquin’s 101 votes was not enough to make the cut and she was eliminated along with registered write-in candidate Christine Schultz, who received 16 votes.
Hudson school board
Six candidates are moving onto April’s election for three seats on the Hudson school board, but three other contenders were eliminated in the primary.
Incumbents Bob Baumann and Rob Brown were the top finishers on Tuesday with 1,342 and 1,340 votes, respectively, according to unofficial results from the St. Croix County Clerk’s office.
Joining them on April’s ballot are newcomers Molly Powers, Kate Garza, Addison Filiatreaux and Nicole Robbins, who received 1,244, 987, 831 and 514 votes, respectively.
Three other newcomers, Calvin Lang, Gary Robbins and Crystal J. Randgaard received 270, 95 and 59 votes, respectively, which was not enough to get onto the April 6 ballot.
Blair mayor
In Trempealeau County, a current councilman and a newcomer will square off in April to replace Blair’s outgoing longtime mayor, Ardell Knutson.
Councilman Paul L. Syverson received 44 votes in the primary and John A. Rawson got 38.
Another councilman seeking the mayor’s seat — John A. Rawson — did not make the cut with 20 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the Trempealeau County clerk’s office.
River Falls D3 seat
One candidate for an open aldermanic seat on the River Falls City Council pulled way ahead in the primary while three others fought for a chance to also appear on April 6 ballots.
For the District 3 seat that Hal Watson is leaving, the first-place finisher on Tuesday was Alyssa Mueller with 139 votes.
Competition for second was much closer with Reuben Herfindahl coming out ahead with 59 votes. Fellow candidates Matthew Berning and Eric Wanta, who received 50 and 37 votes, respectfully, will not go onto the spring election.