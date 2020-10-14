MENOMONIE -- COVID-19 remains a constant threat in Dunn County, but it is being dealt with as proactively as possible, according to area leaders.
During the bi-weekly Menomonie school board meeting Monday, the coronavirus pandemic was a large point of discussion in terms of how it is affecting both Dunn County and the school district specifically. As of Monday, Dunn County is sitting at 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said most of those cases are not tied to schools, but rather college age young adults.
“Looking at the numbers, it appears as though the burden may be starting to go down a bit,” Zydowsky said. “We hope that is the case. I will continue to track it very closely. We continue to track the data week-by-week, and what we’re seeing in the state data is that in Dunn County most of the cases are still in the young adult age group.”
As of Monday, there have been 20 cases of COVID-19 seen in students in the Menomonie district and four staff cases. Zydowsky said these cases haven’t been contracted through the schools themselves however.
“I’m very happy to say that when we look at close contacts, we haven’t seen much spread over the past few weeks from those contacts,” Zydowsky said. “Most of the cases have been from family exposure or exposure from outside of the school district. Those are still concerning, but when we look at it in terms of mitigation, what we’re doing in terms of hand sanitation, extra airflow, social distancing and the use of masks is really working and we’re happy with what we’re seeing in our classrooms.”
The current protective measures in place have been altered slightly as well in Menomonie schools. The gathering restrictions for indoor events has been limited to 10 people and 25 people outdoors. Daily attendance remains consistent, with less than four percent of students choosing the virtual learning option throughout the district.
The next update on the COVID-19 situation in Dunn County will be made available at the next school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 26.