MENOMONIE -- The Menomonie school board approved a schools reopening plan by a vote of 8-1 for their schools Monday during their bi-weekly meeting.
In-person learning at full capacity with risk management strategies will be in place, with students in grades 4K through 6 receiving in-school instruction and grades 7-12 participating in an alternating day schedule. This will reduce 7-12 daily enrollment by 50 percent to support more rigorous physical distancing expectations for all grades. All students will be given the option to participate in full safer at-home virtual learning as well.
Schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said he expects roughly 10-15% of students to participate in full online learning and is proud of the board members and community for coming together on the reopening plan.
“As things continue to change we’re going to have to continue to be mobile with our plans,” Zydowsky said. “The board did a great job setting direction at the beginning of the summer, and we took that vision and developed a plan that provides choice, flexibility and mobility so that as the pandemic continues to change in our society, we’ll be able to change with it.
Physical distancing of a recommended 6 feet will be heavily encouraged when practical, but the plan indicates at least 3 feet is the bare minimum required. Distancing is being considered when placing desks in classrooms, arranging seating for meals and when students are lined up for transitions. If stricter physical distancing requirements become necessary as determined by the Dunn County Health Department, the school district may implement the Blending Learning plan to emphasize at least 6 feet of physical distancing throughout the school district.
Councilman Jim Swanson is the sole member of the board who voted against the new plan, as he said his independent research indicates 3 or 4 feet of social distancing isn’t enough to keep students or anyone else safe from contracting COVID-19.
“There’s nothing out there that says that’s an acceptable alternative; it all says 6 feet and a mask,” Swanson said. “I really think it needs to be changed. It isn’t taking safety into account first. Three feet or 4 feet isn’t following the best science out there, and we need to follow the best science.”
The use of cloth face coverings and personal protective equipment (PPE) by staff and students will be required indoors when within 6 feet of another person.
Individual students, staff members and visitors are prohibited from entering school facilities or participating in any in-person school activity when they exhibit any of the following conditions: the individual has contracted COVID-19 and has not been released from isolation, they have been notified of potential exposure and not been released from isolation, experiencing new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, sore throat or exhibiting two or more secondary symptoms including headache, fatigue, cough, congestion or runny nose or and nausea or vomiting.
In addition to PPE and illness monitoring, no field trips will be offered, rigorous cleaning measures will be implemented, and breakfast and lunch will be offered to all students while still promoting physical distancing between students and cohort grouping as much as practical.