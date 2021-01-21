UW-Eau Claire men's basketball finally accomplished a goal last year that slipped through the Blugolds' fingers for the previous 18 seasons.
UWEC fell in the WIAC title game to UW-Oshkosh, but still boasted a strong enough resume to earn an at-large bid and that elusive spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Blugolds won their opener, besting Whitman thanks largely to a strong defensive effort, before being eliminated by Saint John's a day later.
That all feels like a decade ago now.
"It's hard to believe, I was thinking today, it's been almost 11 months," UW-Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling said. "We never really got a chance to celebrate it because three days after we played our last game, everything changed. We didn't get an opportunity to get a banquet. We didn't really get a chance to talk about it, what our accomplishments were as a program."
Unlike last season, when Siverling and his players actively talked about the NCAA Tournament being a goal to start the year, the nine-year head coach said the group hasn't discussed it much this go-around. After all, they didn't even know if they'd be playing games at all, let alone whether the NCAA Tournament would be staged.
This week, they at least got a definitive answer to one of those questions. The Blugolds are set to play again at the start of next month.
"Now the narrative does change a little bit, now that we do have competition," Siverling said. "But that could change on a weekly basis. We really need to be prepared for anything."
If they're going to get back to the tourney, the Blugolds will need to fill a major offensive hole following the graduation of star guard Cole Rabedeaux.
Rabedeaux, who transferred to UW-Eau Claire after a season at Peninsula College in Washington, developed into one of the best the WIAC has to offer over his three years in the blue and gold. He graduated ranked fifth in program history with 147 career 3-pointers and 18th with 1,162 career points despite joining UWEC late.
Last season, he led the Blugolds and finished second in the WIAC with 19.3 points per game. He was a first-team All-WIAC selection and a National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District pick.
Blake Wacholz will also be missed. He led the team with 2.6 assists per game and was one of the group's top defenders.
"Even though Blake didn't do a whole lot for us offensively, he really made us go," Siverling said. "And Cole, obviously with his playmaking ability and scoring ability, just the intangibles that he brought, his will to win. There were a lot of games where we were down and he willed us back into those games with his passion and plays that he could make.
"But I think these other guys are ready. They made some big plays last year and had some big games. I don't think it will be anything new to them to be in those situations."
Helping take on the mantle is a trio of double-digit scorers from 2019-20, Spencer Page, Cam Kuepers and Carter Brooks. Page (13.0 ppg) is the top returning scorer, while Brooks led the team with 5.4 rebounds per game and Kuepers paced the 3-point shooters by edging Page slightly with a 43.4% clip.
"We have to fill those spots," Page said. "It won't be easy. I'm confident we have guys that will step up, though."
Those three are among a small group of upperclassmen. Nine of the team's 19 players are freshmen, upping the value of the veterans' role in a year where the team jumps right into conference competition.
"Those guys have a lot of experience," Siverling said. "We have some returners on the team, but they didn't necessarily get the playing experience that these veterans have. So we're going to rely on them pretty heavily. We have, we have relied on them up to this point."
The WIAC has been split into two divisions this season to mitigate risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. UW-Eau Claire will play home-and-home series with the three other members of the West Division — UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls — as well as a crossover home-and-home series with UW-Oshkosh of the East Division.
UW-Eau Claire finished fourth in the WIAC standings last year. The team will play two of the squads that finished ahead of them last year, UW-Oshkosh and UW-La Crosse, but avoid reigning regular season champ UW-Platteville.
All teams will make the WIAC Tournament this year.
"Just playing conference games and there only being eight of them, each game will be extremely important," Page said. "The same with each practice. We're going to be highly focused on every single detail."
The Blugolds kick off their delayed 2021 slate on Feb. 3 when they travel to UW-La Crosse. The home opener comes two days later against the Eagles.
"As a coach, I'm a little disappointed that we don't get an opportunity to play everyone," Siverling said. "We have great relationships in this conference. And the different styles of play, whenever you get a chance to go up against somebody different, it's kind of fun. You want to have a chance to compete against everyone to see where you measure up. But I know logistically that wasn't possible.
"So just the fact that we get the opportunity to play, it didn't really matter who we played, whether it was conference or nonconference. We just wanted to get out there and compete."
The schedule isn't the only major change the Blugolds will deal with. UW-Eau Claire basketball games on both the men's and women's side have been moved from their traditional home in Zorn Arena to the McPhee Strength and Performance Center to accommodate COVID-19 testing being done at Zorn.
No spectators will be allowed at WIAC contests this winter.
It will feel different, but the Blugolds will work to instill the traits that helped make them so successful last season.
"A lot of new faces in the program that weren't here for that last year, but with our returners there's definitely higher expectations after last year," Page said. "We know the potential this program has based off of what we were able to accomplish last year. We have the same expectations this year, it's just kind of translating those expectations to the younger guys."