Sam Stange remembers the last time the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team made the trip up to the Chippewa Valley.
That came in 2013, when UW brought its annual Red/White scrimmage to Eau Claire’s Hobbs Ice Center just months after the rink’s usual tenant, UW-Eau Claire, won a Division III men’s national championship. Stange, then just 12, was in the stands. He sat in awe, taking in a level of hockey he dreamed of one day reaching.
Eight years later, he’s now among the Badgers the area’s youth hockey players look up to. And this weekend, he’ll get the chance to play in front of them. Stange is one of three local players set to suit up when Wisconsin plays an exhibition against Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at Chippewa Falls’ Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“To be able to play at that level now and to be able to show other kids this level is something that will be pretty exciting,” Stange said.
He’ll be joined on familiar ice by his former linemate at Eau Claire North, Zach Urdahl, as well as Altoona native Daniel Laatsch. The contest will also be a homecoming of sorts for UW’s equipment manager, Eau Claire native Nate LaPoint.
“When I chose Wisconsin, the whole thing was about being close to home,” Urdahl said. “You can’t really get too much closer than where we’re going this weekend.”
A reunion at Hobbs would have been even sweeter for Stange and Urdahl, but they both still have memories of spirited battles with Chi-Hi in Chippewa. Laatsch’s connection to the facility goes back to his time in the Chippewa Falls youth program.
“I actually grew up playing in Chippewa Falls and at the rink we’re playing at,” Laatsch said. “It’s pretty crazy that it came full circle. I never would have imagined playing a college game there at all.”
It took unusual circumstances to bring this meeting to fruition. Division I men’s and women’s hockey teams typically play preseason exhibitions against Canadian colleges and universities, but border restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic made that tradition difficult to continue this season. The NCAA Committee for Legislature Relief approved a waiver allowing for exhibitions between DI schools, giving Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth the go-ahead to meet. Chippewa Falls is close to the teams meeting halfway.
“We heard a little bit about rumors that we might have a game there,” Laatsch said. “I thought that they were joking because I never would have imagined playing in Chippewa cause it’s a smaller rink. ... I got excited that my family would be able to get over there, maybe a couple family members that usually couldn’t be able to make games might be able to make this one.”
All three locals will have family in attendance, but it certainly wasn’t an easy ticket to get. Chippewa Area Ice Arena sold out its 918 tickets in 17 minutes. All proceeds benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund.
“I’ve had plenty of people reach out to me and see if I have any access to tickets,” Stange said. “I wish I did. I guess it is a pretty tough ticket right now. That shows how excited fans are for this level of hockey to be showcased so close to home. And for all those kids that are going to be able to come watch, just to be able to see this level of hockey, I think it will be exciting for them.”
Urdahl and Laatsch are set to begin their freshman seasons with the Badgers. Stange is entering his second year with the program, coming of a seven-point campaign and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. He still hasn’t gotten the full college hockey experience, however, with crowds limited due to the pandemic.
“It’s kind of a little bit of a calming feeling to be able to go back home,” Stange said. “To be able to combine that with the opportunity to have my first college game in front of a significant amount of fans I think is what’s most exciting for me.”
Sunday’s festivities, which begin at 1 p.m., will feature scrimmaging and special teams work in addition to other possible drills. Two talented teams will take the ice: Wisconsin is ranked No. 11 in the initial USCHO.com poll. Duluth is ranked No. 6.
“It’s going to set the tone for the year,” Stange said. “Being able to play a team like that, two out of the last three national champions, you know you’re going to get a good battle. Obviously they’re going to be well-coached and they’re going to be ready.”