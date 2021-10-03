CHIPPEWA FALLS — It was just like old times for Sam Stange. On Sunday, the former Eau Claire North Husky was back in the Chippewa Valley scoring goals on the ice. Except this time, he did it in red and white instead of his traditional baby blue.
Stange was one of three locals making their return to the area as part of Wisconsin men’s hockey’s exhibition against Minnesota Duluth at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. He made sure the trio were represented on the score sheet with a wrister in the third period as part of a 4-2 defeat for the Badgers.
The packed crowd, which filled the bleachers, the Leinies’ Beer Garden fan deck and the standing-room areas along the boards, erupted when Stange’s name and hometown were announced over the public address system moments after the goal.
“That was definitely a special moment,” Stange said. “I’ll remember that for a while.”
The exhibition as a whole was a memorable experience for Stange and the two other Chippewa Valley natives taking part, Stange’s former North teammate Zach Urdahl and Altoona-born Daniel Laatsch. Preseason exhibitions for Division I programs are typically played against Canadian colleges and universities, but the NCAA is allowing matchups between DI programs this year due to coronavirus-related border restrictions. That set up a unique opportunity to play in Chippewa Falls, situated about halfway between Duluth and Madison.
“It’s awesome to come back,” Urdahl said. “You see the stands, friends, family, community members I saw a couple of years ago here. Without those guys I wouldn’t be where I am right now. So to see them here supporting us here today is pretty awesome.”
The sizable crowd was expected given that tickets for the game sold out in 17 minutes. There was a clear fervor to see a level of hockey that rarely comes to the area, with two teams ranked in the initial USCHO.com poll battling on a rink that typically hosts the Chi-Hi boys, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls, the Chippewa Steel junior hockey team and the area’s youth program. Tailgating began outside the rink a few hours before opening faceoff.
All proceeds from the festivities benefited the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund. The event was originally intended to feature some scripted opportunities for the teams to practice special teams and take part in a shootout in addition to scrimmaging, but the NCAA vetoed the plan. Instead, the teams played in a typical format, with three 20-minute periods.
“Chippewa Falls and the organization here, what they did to get this organized with a really quick turnaround, to get all these excited hockey fans in the building, it’s just been a spectacular event,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said.
Granato was kicking himself postgame about missing an opportunity to insert the locals in the starting lineup, but the group still got to take in a surreal experience. For Urdahl and Laatsch it was their first ever game at the collegiate level.
“A bunch of kids lined up along the glass before the game,” Stange said. “I still feel I don’t really have the power to toss pucks over. I wish I could have given a ton out. It’s just cool to see all the kids banging on the glass and every time I was out there next to the boards somebody I knew was saying hi and knocking on the boards. That was really cool. You don’t get that often.”
“It was great to be back,” Laatsch said. “I had a lot of family and friends in the stands today, and it was sold out. It was good to get a little momentum going into next week when the real bullets start flying.”
Stange had a chance to score earlier in the game when the puck came right to him on the doorstep of the crease, but perhaps he wanted the tally too much. His stick snapped in half on the attempt and the puck went by him.
“Definitely a little bit of adrenaline I think,” Stange said. “I probably could have just passed it into the net on it. But I’ll just chalk that up to unlucky. I think that was one of the most unlucky plays I had.”
He had to endure a penalty to get in position to notch that elusive goal, taking a slash while entering the Bulldog zone. He hung onto the puck as he squeezed by a defender, then fired off a shot to the top right corner that went in and out of the net so fast that it had the Minnesota Duluth bench up in arms about the goal call.
“I’m sure he’s had a goal in here before,” Laatsch said. “It was good to see he got another one.”
The referees conferred but confirmed the goal, bringing Wisconsin within 3-2 in its first action of the season. Minnesota Duluth iced the game with an empty-netter in the final seconds.
The teams traded goals to start the game, with UMD’s Carter Loney opening the scoring in the second and Wisconsin’s Ryder Donovan answering later in the frame. Duluth took a two-goal advantage thanks to Hunter Lellig and Casey Gilling before Stange cut the deficit in half.
“That’s pretty awesome,” Urdahl said of Stange’s goal. “You can’t write it up any better than that. It was a great shot.”
Wisconsin opens the regular season Friday with a two-game series against Michigan Tech.