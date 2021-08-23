How well has Casey Holm done on the recruiting trail in the 18 months since he was named the first head coach of UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer? Well enough for his fellow coaches to notice.
“A lot of colleagues are texting all the time, like, ‘How did you get that guy? I thought he was going DI,’” Holm said. “The whole idea of coming into something new, playing time and those personal relationships that we’ve had for a long time have helped build our roster.”
A strong collection of talent has the former Hudson Raider hoping his Blugolds can compete on the pitch right away, with the program less than two weeks away from kicking off its first season.
“They’re going to be very good, very fast,” UW-Superior coach Joe Mooney said. “Coach Holm there has done a tremendous job recruiting. You look at their class, and man, they’re going to be young this year but they’re going to win some games this year. And if he strings together another class or two like the one he brought in this year, they’re going to be a force for sure.”
It’s been a long process since Holm was introduced in March of 2020. As expected for any new program, he had to build it up from scratch.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Holm said. “We started off right away. The university kind of gave us the template, gave us a blueprint. Put together Simpson Field, and then it was starting to build a roster. In building that roster, a normal recruiting cycle is seven to eight kids. We currently have 31 on our roster, so very, very pleased and excited.”
That made for plenty of work recruiting for Holm and his staff to get commitments from six upperclassmen and 26 freshmen. But it allowed the group to build a roster in a certain style, one with an attacking mindset. It’s a young squad, but Holm said many play beyond their years.
“A lot of the kids that we looked for would be big, strong, athletic, pace-y kids that can put a brand on the field that we feel good about and that everyone can look at and say, ‘That’s Blugold soccer right there,’” Holm said. “We’ve been very, very blessed. Through our staff, we’ve had a lot of success in the club ranks, high school ranks. So getting a lot of those players that we know and have been with us, some of our transfers played for me back when they were 12 years old.”
While some players met for the first time when practices kicked off last week, many are familiar with one another. That should help with chemistry early.
“A lot of us have played together for separate teams, but coming together, it really is going to be exciting what we can do on and off the field,” freshman Cooper Roberts said. “We not only have really good, talented players. We also have really good people off the field as well. I think that’s one of the structures we want for this program.”
The WIAC does not sponsor men’s soccer, with the only other full members with teams being UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville. That meant Holm had to fully build a schedule in addition to a roster.
“I think the first steps we took were ‘What are some games that we really need?’ and ‘What are some games that we just need to fit around to make things work?’” Holm said. “The challenge was also keeping them in the Midwest, we’re not stretching ourselves where we’re at a three, four-hour drive. We feel fairly confident we have a strong enough schedule.”
Holm said he’s excited for early games against Loras, a Division III men’s soccer power in recent years, and Hamline, which brings the team to a recruiting hotbed in the Twin Cities. The Hamline matchup will also be the team’s first ever game on Sept. 1.
They’ll play UW-Superior on Sept. 19, UW-Whitewater on Oct. 16 and UW-Platteville on Nov. 6.
It’s a bit of a wait until the home opener – the Blugolds will play four games on the road before debuting in the Chippewa Valley against Northland on Sept. 14. But that night is already on the team’s mind.
“Knowing that it’s going to be under the lights here at Simpson Field, we are so excited about it,” Holm said. “I haven’t slept in probably a month, getting the chills for that fall, under-the-lights excitement.”