EAU CLAIRE — Mental health, drug use and alcohol misuse topped the rankings of Eau Claire County residents’ serious health concerns and issues, a survey of the county this winter found.
The December 2020 survey, which asked Chippewa Valley residents to vote on the area’s health priorities and problems, is part of a much larger project from several Chippewa Valley health organizations.
In the survey, county residents voted on issues such as alcohol misuse, obesity, communicable diseases, vaping, oral health, physical activity, nutrition and others.
In ranking health problems and priorities, mental health took first place, according to survey data; 47% of respondents said it’s a “major problem” in the Eau Claire County community. Drug use came in second, with 43% of county residents calling it a major problem, and alcohol misuse came in third with 38% saying it’s a major problem.
Eau Claire and Chippewa counties’ high suicide rate may be making mental health a more urgent concern for residents, said Melissa Ives, Community Health Assessment project manager with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“In both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, the suicide rate exceeds the state average,” Ives said. “In Chippewa County it’s especially noticeable. Those types of incidents tend to draw a lot of attention.”
In Wisconsin, the suicide death rate is 15 per 100,000 people, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. In Eau Claire County, it is 17 per 100,000 people, and in Chippewa County it is 20.
For Ives, the biggest surprise is that the community didn’t rank communicable diseases, which includes COVID-19, as a higher priority. (Communicable disease came in fifth in the serious health concerns rankings, and 28% of county respondents called it a “major problem.”)
But Ives believes pandemic worry is manifesting in other community-wide health concerns, especially mental health.
“I think one of the outcomes of COVID-19 is that people are feeling more isolated, less connected and less mentally healthy,” Ives said. “That’s one thing we’ve heard pretty consistently. That these were already problems in the community, but COVID simply exacerbated them. It’s made everything worse.”
In previous surveys, the Chippewa Valley community has consistently voted mental health, drugs and alcohol as top health concerns.
In the county’s 2015 assessment, people voted for those three topics, along with obesity and healthy nutrition. That lineup was the same in a 2018 assessment, except chronic disease replaced healthy nutrition, according to the county’s previous health assessments.
Almost 1,000 county residents responded to the survey, which was open for a month between December and January. About 650 Chippewa County residents also responded.
At a Tuesday public forum to gather feedback from a group of community members, Ives cautioned that the 976 people who responded to the survey don’t perfectly represent the county’s demographics.
People who responded to the survey were overwhelmingly white, about 74% female, mostly between 30 and 59 years old, and more were from households earning above the county’s average, according to Ives and survey data.
Planning for the future
Mental health, drug use and alcohol misuse aren't necessarily the final health priorities for the county in 2021.
The survey, which closed in January, is the first step of a Community Health Assessment. The assessments are mandated every five years for local health departments and every three years for nonprofit hospitals.
“It helps us know what the community thinks is important,” Ives said. “Where should we be allocating our resources to make the biggest improvement in community health?”
Local hospitals and health departments have decided to conduct one large, collaborative health assessment every three years, instead of each organization doing their own, Ives said.
The 2021 survey will be the third year that local hospitals and health departments have done the health assessment together, Ives added.
The Eau Claire and Chippewa County health departments, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and all local hospitals are pitching in on the health assessment, along with community health coalitions from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
Since the survey has closed, those groups are now holding ‘Community Conversations’ with the public — the conversations are online, due to the pandemic — to ask community members for their feedback.
Community health coalitions from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties will then analyze the data and feedback, and create their own health priority rankings.
In May, the hospitals, coalitions, health departments and United Way plan to release two separate reports, one for Eau Claire County and another for Chippewa County, with the list of final health priorities and concerns.
Those two reports will guide the county health departments' funding and programming, and also direct local hospitals and health systems toward what their patients need, Ives said.
“This can help us understand where we need to raise awareness about certain issues, or where we need to focus our attention,” she added.
Two final Community Conversation sessions for Chippewa County residents are scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. To sign up, register online at bit.ly/ChippConversation or call 715-559-6980.