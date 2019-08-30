Regis High School and Middle School employees received training Thursday to gain a better understanding of mental health and discuss ways for students and themselves to improve in that area.
Around 70 people were attendance to help prepare for a new school year that begins next week. The two-hour workshop was part of a five-year Mental Health Matters grant that began in 2017 with funding from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin. The first hour focused on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the second hour zeroed in on resilience.
Laura Baalrud, Director of Community Health at HSHS, discussed ACEs, which are sometimes referred to as childhood trauma or toxic stress. Examples include a parent’s death, substance abuse by a family member, divorce, neglect and physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
Baalrud began by asking the attendees what they knew about the topic. Responses included the knowledge that some kids are good at acting like everything is fine; that younger students remember more than adults may think; and that “trauma changes your brain.”
Indeed, Baalrud explained the relationship between the number of ACEs and the likelihood of risk for negative long-term health effects. For example, she said if one has four ACEs or more, one is twice as likely to smoke, seven times more likely to be an alcoholic, 10 times more likely to use drugs and 12 times more likely to attempt suicide
Audience members viewed a short video on the initial ACE study in the 1990s that found 64% of the 17,000 respondents experienced at least one ACE. Another slide showed that ACEs statistics in the Chippewa Valley are comparable to the numbers statewide and around the county. Forty-nine percent of local residents have zero aces, while that number is 48% in Wisconsin and 41% nationally. For people with one ACE, it is 20% in the Eau Claire region, 22% in the state and 24% around the nation.
The percentage of people with two or three ACES stands at 17% in the Chippewa Valley compared to 19% in Wisconsin and 21% in the U.S. For those with four or more ACES, the numbers are 15% locally, 11% statewide and 14% in the country.
Baalrud discussed how traumatic experiences impact children by releasing too much cortisol into the brain, leading to toxic stress and resulting in people who are more likely to react instinctively in a situation. She mentioned that it usually takes about 20 minutes to come down from a fight or flight response to a high-stress scenario.
Attendees were encouraged to think about markers to identify kids with a high number of ACEs, how they responded and what they could have done differently. One teacher gave the example of trying to fix something shortly after an incident at recess. The attempt at problem-solving didn’t work, likely because it was less than 20 minutes after the occurrence.
Another potential solution involved reframing questions. If a child is upset, teachers can ask “What happened to you?” instead of “What’s wrong with you?”
Rachel Kilde, clinical coordinator at the Chippewa County Department of Human Services, focused on different ways to build resilience for students and instructors. She said resiliency can be developed and is not an inherent trait, adding that a resilient attitude means seeing what is right in someone, regardless of the weaknesses.
Kilde described the resilience scale that featured protective factors on one side and risk factors on another side. The main goal is to have protective factors outweigh risk factors so students can grow to become healthy adults.
Kilde discussed eight main strategies to build resilience: caring relationships, meaningful participation, high expectations, mastery experiences, “real talk,” creative expression, service to others and culture identity.
Kilde said caring relationships are the most critical variable throughout childhood and adolescence. The more caring relationships, the better, be it with parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, aunts, uncles, teachers, coaches or anyone else. Meaningful participation includes giving students opportunities for problem-solving and sharing their thoughts.
Kilde said one way to build high expectations involves telling students they don’t yet know how to do something rather than they can’t do it. A teacher said being a model of high expectations is important as well, giving the example of telling students that she faced challenges to achieve a master’s degree.
Mastery experiences entail working more in areas of strength. Examples included a student realizing he or she is good at something and a teacher encouraging that growth and potentially improving the student’s confidence. “Real talk” includes meaningful conversations that allow teachers to gain a more personal understanding of a student. Participants discussed the variety of ways those conversations occur, including written college applications, swinging next to a student at recess and while working next to a student in the hallway.
Creative expression followed a similar line of thought, noting the importance of allowing students to describe themselves through writing, painting and sports. An example of service to others included student-driven projects that impact community members. Culture identity entails being seen, understood and empowered, especially for students with unique backgrounds.
Kilde also went over the process of forming resiliency in educators. Examples included talking to colleagues, physical exercise; playing with pets and taking time to unplug or get away from one’s job.
“Save yourself so that you can save others,” Kilde said.
Mary Allen, a religion teacher at Regis Middle School, was one of the attendees. She said most of the lessons reinforced the ideas about which teachers have ongoing discussions. Mental health is an area of emphasis in education — Allen referred to school as a “brain factory” — and she said there seems to be growing awareness in other workplaces about its importance.
In her years as an educator spanning about four decades, Allen said conversations about topics like ACEs and resilience have increased, though she believes quality teachers always aimed to help students address their mental health.
For Allen and other attendees, the workshop provided potential small steps forward in better addressing mental health as they ramp up for another academic year.