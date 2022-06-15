EAU CLAIRE — A developer currently wrapping up a large downtown Eau Claire building with apartments and commercial space is looking to do another project at a smaller lot nearby.
Talks started in fall between Cedar Falls, Iowa-based Merge Urban Development Group and the city’s Redevelopment Authority for a small lot in the North Barstow Street area are nearing an agreement.
The 11,600-square-foot lot is at the northwest corner of North Barstow Street and Riverfront Terrace, situated next to a city parking ramp and the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire building. (Currently the lot is being used by construction crews building the museum, which is slated to open this winter.)
For the tight lot, developer Merge is proposing a five-story mixed-use building with a total of about 52,000 square feet of finished space, according to Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager.
The ground floor will have 5,600 square feet of space for commercial tenants while the other floors will have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. A total of 52 apartments is currently planned for the building.
Parking for tenants would be provided in the neighboring public parking ramp, White said.
On Wednesday morning, the Redevelopment Authority Board was slated to vote on a purchase agreement for Merge to buy the land, but instead decided to postpone a decision until its July meeting.
Board members liked Merge’s design and elements of the project, but White said they wanted the developer to create a scale rendering to show how the proposed building would fit alongside shorter structures next to it.
Under the proposed land deal, Merge would pay $116,000 for the lot. The developer is guaranteeing that the new building will be valued for at least $8 million.
Merge will be requesting $800,000 from the city through a tax increment finance district established in the North Barstow area.
Other developers have gotten incentives from the city to build downtown due to bad soils and buried debris from long-gone buildings that has been found there. White noted that the tight spot nestled next to the parking ramp and new museum also poses difficulties for Merge.
“This was a challenging site,” he said.
Merge is currently finishing construction of Andante, 100 N. Farwell St., a five-story mixed-use building along the Eau Claire River in downtown Eau Claire. Slated to open in August, that building has 76 apartments and a ground floor with 8,000-square-feet of commercial space, according to the company’s website.