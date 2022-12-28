EAU CLAIRE — This winter’s Christmas trees will become next year’s mulch at the Green Waste Facility on Eau Claire’s north side.
The annual Merry Mulch holiday tree drop-off is available through the end of January at the city brush site at 5710 Jeffers Road.
At no cost, Eau Claire residents can bring their trees there between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. The site is unstaffed at this time of the year, so visitors will need to unload trees from their vehicles on their own.
Before heaving your tree onto the pile, the city does require that all decorations including lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel be removed. If your tree is bagged in plastic for transport, remove it from the bag before adding the tree to the pile.
In addition to Christmas trees, any tree limbs that fell on your property during damaging mid-December winter storms can also be brought to the site for disposal.
Those storms prompted the city to start its Merry Mulch program on Dec. 19 this year, as opposed to the usual post-Christmas beginning. There is no fee for disposing of Christmas trees or storm debris through the end of January.
Artificial trees and tree stands cannot be disposed of at the city’s Green Waste Facility.
When spring comes and the city brings a grinder to the site, the Christmas trees will be turned into mulch, said Steve Plaza, Eau Claire’s manager of parks, forestry, cemetery, building and grounds maintenance.
That mulch is then available for Eau Claire homeowners to pick up for free for use in their landscaping. Those wood chips are also used at city parks and playgrounds.
During the city-run Green Waste Facility’s normal operations from spring through fall, it is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays for disposal of grass clippings, leaves, plants, pine needles and brush.
City residents are charged fees for dropping off loads of yard waste during the site’s regular seasons. Those fees, which start at $1 per large paper bag and go up to $45 for a season pass, are not set to change in 2023.
There is a new fee being added next year at the site for those looking to take home buckets or larger loads of rich, black compost made from dead leaves and grass. The city will charge $1 per large bucket or $40 per cubic yard for compost, according to the city’s updated fee schedule approved in Novemer.
Taking home wood chips from the mulched Christmas trees and storm debris is remaining free for 2023, Plaza said.