Christmas Tree Drop Off

Christmas trees begin to pile up Wednesday at Eau Claire’s Green Waste Site, 5710 Jeffers Road.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — This winter’s Christmas trees will become next year’s mulch at the Green Waste Facility on Eau Claire’s north side.

The annual Merry Mulch holiday tree drop-off is available through the end of January at the city brush site at 5710 Jeffers Road.