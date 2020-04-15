Like a regular visit from a friend, author-musician Michael Perry’s daily posts offer a few minutes of his literary work — and, in one case, a song — along with his engaging wit.
Called “From the Little Writing Room Over the Garage,” the dispatches appear on his website (sneezingcow.com) and Facebook page. They began March 16, around the time of stay-at-home guidelines were issued in response to spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“Hey folks,” he said in the initial offering, casually dressed and filming himself on his smartphone. “A lot going on right now, kind of hunkered down here, and got to thinking maybe i should read a little something, put it up here to see if you’re interested as a diversion.”
Appropriately, the first book he read from was the essay collection “From the Top.” Since then, he has sampled from many of his books, including long-form nonfiction such as “Population 485,” “Coop” and “Visiting Tom,” and essay collections including “Roughneck Grace” (the title of a weekly column he writes for the Wisconsin State Journal) and “Danger: Man Working.” In one episode he performed the song “How Many Miles,” from his “Headwinded” album.
His website also notes the appearances of his that have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the note that the dates have been or will be rescheduled.
Following are Perry’s responses to written questions.
What prompted you to begin offering “From the Little Writing Room Above the Garage”?
I had been working on a couple of higher-end live-streaming projects that didn’t come to fruition, and it struck me that some folks might enjoy something more bite-size and informal. We had also just held a suppertime “family gathering” with my wife’s mother and sisters. Five families, from toddlers to grandparents, all eating dinner and visiting together over grainy internet. At one point I was thinking how chaotic it all was, then I flashed back to the kitchen last Thanksgiving and realized that was chaotic too, and the chaos — the imperfection — was part of what we missed. That led me to think rather than “producing” videos I should just treat it like I was dropping in for a quick visit. And lest I get too analytical, this is also the simplest, quickest way to crank out a video when there are 97 other things on the to-do list.
What figures into your choices about what to read, or sing in one case, in these presentations?
Sometimes I choose something connected to current events, or something that happened in my day, but mostly I just pull out a book, page through it, and pick a piece or passage at random.
What kinds of responses have viewers given you?
Some people say it’s the last thing they listen to before bedtime; others say they start the day with it. A lot of folks say they enjoy the mistakes and flubs. That makes me happy. I’m also realistic; the videos usually top out at 300-500 initial views. It’s not like I’m sweeping the nation. But that’s also about the biggest crowd I can draw in normal times, so there’s symmetry in that.
In these posts you always close with “Forward,” and in one post I recall you suggest that people get in touch with someone they care about — in other words, a few brief words of comfort and encouragement come with the performances. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I’m privileged to be living in a quiet place with food in the freezer and family around the table, and while there have been some things behind the scenes, they scale to exactly nothing compared to what the front line folks are facing. I have called a lot of friends and neighbors.
What can you share about any literary and/or musical projects you’re working on?
Since the “live” portion of my existence is on all-caps PAUSE, I’ve been hammering away at the keyboard. I have two books under contract. One is a book about fathers and daughters and the other is the sequel to The Scavengers. Both are long overdue so I’m working hard to finish them. I’ve also had a handful of smaller self-publishing projects I’ve been pecking away at for years, so I’m working to bring those in for a landing. They’ve been fun to work on, because self-publishing is how I got started.