EAU CLAIRE — Candidates are applying to be Eau Claire’s next city manager, but a group tasked to do the legwork in the search is unsure it can recommend a pool of hopefuls for the job by mid-January.
Meeting for the first time on Thursday afternoon, the ad hoc City Manager Recruitment Committee expressed doubts about being able to make its recommendations by a Jan. 15 goal loosely set by the City Council.
“I anticipate we’ll probably be a little bit past that,” said council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle, who leads the committee.
When the council agreed in September to create the five-member search committee, the words “if possible” were included with that deadline, indicating there were doubts then that the schedule would be too tight.
At that time, the council had just signed a $38,000 contract to hire Washington, D.C.-based executive search firm Polihire to handle the recruitment process.
Since the manager was posted on Oct. 8, there had been 13 applications submitted as of the most recent update provided by Polihire on Oct. 25. In addition to formal applications, the firm also reported that it is getting numerous phone calls and email inquiries about the job.
“In their opinion, the interest appears to be high,” city Human Resources Director Victoria Seltun said.
The firm is also alerting potential candidates who may not be actively working to leave their current jobs, but are in a “passive search” for new opportunities, she said.
Polihire will stop taking applications on Dec. 31, which Seltun said will give enough time to “cast a wide net.”
Council President Terry Weld said it appears to be a good response so far, but he hopes to see the number of applicants grow leading up to the end of the year.
Weld is a member of the recruitment committee alongside Emmanuelle, and council members Roderick Jones, Emily Anderson and Kate Beaton. The committee is tasked with working with Polihire, making progress reports, helping with the recruitment process and ultimately suggesting a group of 10 or fewer manager candidates, from which the full City Council will choose finalists.
In the city’s prior attempt to hire a new city manager, the entire 11-member City Council served as its own recruitment committee. That search ended in February when the council’s preferred choice took a job elsewhere.
At its next meeting scheduled for Dec. 2, the recruitment committee will review the previous hiring process to see what should be done again or left out this time.
Committee members already had ideas Thursday on what to do differently.
Surveying community members on what they want to see in their next city manager was helpful on the first search, Beaton said, but she felt that does not need to be repeated.
“While I really appreciated and liked that process, I’m not sure we need to do it again,” she said.
Data from that prior survey is recent, Beaton added, and still worth reviewing during the current search.
When the search does narrow down to a few hopefuls, Councilwoman Emily Anderson wants to again have a chance for a range of city residents to speak with them.
“I liked that we had community opportunities to meet and get to know our finalists,” she said.
But in addition to a panel of community members who spoke with finalists in the previous search, Anderson suggested the addition of having them meet with a group of local youths.
Since Dale Peters retired from the city’s top job in October 2020, David Solberg, who usually leads the city’s Engineering Division, has served as interim city manager.