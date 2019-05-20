The 7.8 million tons of coal used by Xcel Energy to provide electricity to Midwest customers, including those in western Wisconsin, will fall to zero by 2030, according to a new plan from the utility company.
On Monday the company announced an accelerated reduction in its carbon footprint, including closing dates for coal-fired generators in Minnesota that currently provide 30% of the electricity for its 1.8 million customers in the Upper Midwest.
“This is a significant step forward as we are on track to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80% by 2030 and transform the way we deliver energy to our customers,” Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy in Minnesota and the Dakotas, said in the company’s news release.
The plan headed to Minnesota regulators in July includes retiring the coal plants, boosting wind and solar power, adding more natural gas capacity for generating electricity and extending the license for a nuclear power plant.
“Retiring coal, adding renewables and extending the use of nuclear energy is the fastest way to deliver carbon reductions at the lowest cost,” Xcel stated in the news release.
By 2030, the company expects its carbon emissions will be 80% lower than the baseline year of 2005. The company’s ultimate goal is to produce entirely carbon-free electricity by 2050.
Mark Stoering, Xcel’s president of Wisconsin operations, said the company will be able to make the 80% goal using existing technologies but getting to the 100% mark will require some advances that are also affordable.
“To get that last 20% of carbon reduction, we’ll need an assist from technologies that either aren’t available today or aren’t economically available today,” Stoering said.
The company also believes it can reach its carbon-reduction goals while keeping customer bill increases at or below the rate of inflation, the news release stated.
Xcel has been feeling the push from consumers, policymakers, regulators and investors to switch to renewable energy sources.
“Not only does it make sense from an environmental stance, it makes good business sense as well,” Stoering said.
Prices for windmills and solar panels have been dropping in recent years, making the technology more affordable.
“The capital costs of investing in steel, aluminum and glass more than offsets the operating costs for running the coal plants,” Stoering said.
Currently about 27% of Xcel’s electricity to Midwest customers comes from renewable sources, including wind, hydroelectric, solar and biomass.
But with the company’s largest-ever wind expansion — adding new windmills in the Dakotas and southwestern Minnesota — slated for completion by 2022, about 30% will come from wind alone.
When the sun isn’t shining on solar panels and wind isn’t turning turbines, Xcel will rely on natural gas for reliable power, which creates about half the carbon emissions as burning coal.
“We’d be using natural gas to ensure reliability,” Stoering said.
A natural gas plant will be built in the next four years at Xcel’s Sherco site in Becker, Minn., where three coal generators will be shut down by 2030.
Xcel also announced last fall that it is buying Mankato Energy Center, a natural gas-fired electricity plant in Mankato, Minn., for $650 million.
That deal is expected to close this summer, along with a project that will double the plant’s output to 760 megawatts.
Xcel’s plan does rely on keeping nuclear power in the mix as a reliable source of electricity that the company also points out is carbon-free.
To that end, Xcel is seeking a 10-year extension on its license to run a nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minn., which is currently set to expire in 2030.
Xcel also runs the two-reactor Prairie Island nuclear power plant in Welch, Minn. Licenses on those reactors run out in 2033 and 2034 and the company has not yet announced plans to renew them.
Xcel’s new carbon-reduction plan is expected to help Eau Claire get closer to an ambitious goal set by city leaders to use only renewable energy by 2050. The city’s goal not only seeks electricity produced without fossil fuels, but also the same for heating and transportation.
“It’s going to really take the community as a collective to reach that goal,” said Ned Noel, associate city planner.
Aided by a state grant, the city is working with Xcel and the Minnesota-based Center for Energy and Environment on a plan laying out what Eau Claire will need to do to use only clean power. The planning effort had its first meeting earlier this month and plans several more before producing a final report by the end of this year.
Like Xcel reaching the finish line for its goal, Noel said the city will need help from as-yet-unseen technological breakthroughs to get to its 100% renewable energy mark.
“Everybody’s banking on technology,” he said.