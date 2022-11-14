CHIPPEWA FALLS — Finding himself with more time to spend at home than he’d ever had, Tony Liedl decided to take on a new pursuit.
“I’ve always wanted to learn how to make soap,” he said.
It was March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic prompted office workers like him and many others to do their jobs from home and avoid unnecessary trips out in public.
Learning from a wealth of handmade soap information he found online, Liedl began working on his own recipes in his basement.
Shortly into that experimentation, he came up with his own brand centered around a Midwestern slang term people sometimes say in the place of “sorry.”
“‘Ope’ is known as being one of those Midwestern sayings and it rhymes with soap,” he said.
That set the folksy and friendly tone that continued deeper into names for various scents within his product line. “Cripes,” “Welp,” “You Betcha!” and “Uff Da!” are some of the other expressions he’s labeled his soaps with.
Posting about his soapmaking on his personal Facebook page quickly caught the attention of an employee of The Local Store, an Eau Claire shop that specializes in products reflecting the Chippewa Valley.
Initially he turned down the store’s offer to sell his soaps as Liedl hadn’t even considered turning his hobby into a full-fledged small business yet.
But about a year later he’d gotten through all the steps necessary to establish his home-based business and ramped up production to supply the store.
Word kept spreading with his soaps and they eventually appeared in seven stores — mostly in the Chippewa Valley, but also one each in Madison and Green Bay.
“People just kept reaching out to me,” he said.
He’s also made soaps for Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co. and Jolly Good soda, using both of those Wisconsin companies’ beverages in the soap-making process. For both of those, the OPE! It’s Soap name has appeared alongside the beverage companies on the packaging.
The popularity of the soap made him ponder opening up his own store. A longtime friend, Melissa Murphy, mentioned to him that a small shop space that became vacant this fall in downtown Chippewa Falls would be perfect for the store.
“It just kind of fell into shape,” Liedl said.
After some interior renovations to 29 W. Spring St., the OPE! It’s Soap store opened on Nov. 5. Murphy’s small hair salon, Organix by Melissa, resides in the rear portion of the shop space.
Liedl still makes the OPE! It’s Soap products in his basement. That includes bars, whipped soap, shampoo bars, bubble bath, bath bombs, laundry soap, shave soaps, body butter and lip balms.
There are liquid soaps in the store, which Liedl said are private-label products he carries that are not made by him.
In addition to soap, the store also sells jewelry, incense, crystals, small figurines and some other gift items.
“It’s a great addition to the downtown,” said Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street. “It’s a unique business.”
She added that OPE! It’s Soap joins a host of other shops located in the city’s downtown that sell locally made goods. That includes Foreign 5, The Chippewa Store, String Theory Studio, Wildflower Bakery, Valley Art Gallery, Sokup’s Market, Olson’s Ice Cream, Leinenkugel’s, the Chippewa River Distillery and Eevy Ivy Over Flowers, Framing & Gifts.
Ouimette was among those who attended a ribbon cutting earlier this month and she attested to how busy the store’s grand opening was.
With his own shop now open, Liedl has scaled back on how much he sells to other stores so he can keep his own shelves stocked.
“This was a lot of work,” he said Monday during a tour of the shop.
The store is currently only open for two hours on Thursday evenings — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — and then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Those limited hours are due to Liedl and his husband, Kevin Brylski, continuing to work their full-time jobs.
OPE! It’s Soap took the place of Josef’s Cheesecakes, which moved in September from the small shop on Spring Street to a larger building at 343 E. Park Ave., also in Chippewa Falls.