When one duty begins, the other must end for Matt Miller.
The veteran manager knows his Eau Claire Cavaliers team well. When it’s time to fill out a lineup card, he knows which names will fit best in each spot.
Including his own.
Miller is a player-manager for the Cavs, and loves to play as much as he loves to coach. But it can only be one or the other at any given time.
“Whenever I’m in the lineup, I look at (assistant coach) Ryan (Page) and go ‘It’s all on you!’ because I can’t manage and play. I’m locked in as a player at that point,” Miller said.
When he’s not managing, that duty falls on Page. That usually works pretty well.
Except for when Page’s name is on that lineup card too. He’s a player-coach just like Miller.
Thankfully, they’re not often in the game at the same time so the hierarchy is usually in place. But both have a passion for leading by example, and what better way to do that than by getting out on the field?
“For me, I like going out there and showing these younger guys what hustle really means, what heart really means,” Miller said.
The 35-year-old Page was the starting pitcher in Eau Claire’s game against Hudson on Friday at Carson Park. He pitched deep into the game, building on a scoreless two-inning appearance earlier in the season.
“I like being able to show these younger guys that as you get older and start losing velocity, you can still go out there and get outs without having to blow it past everybody,” Page said. “Pitch to contact, use your defense, get good momentum during the game so the defense doesn’t fall asleep.”
Page and Miller don’t play every night though. Miller appeared in 12 of the Cavaliers’ first 20 games this year, while Page hit in two and pitched in one.
The 39-year-old Miller will fill in anywhere he’s needed. Like when Cavs catcher Dakota James drew a walk against Hudson on Friday, and Miller hopped out of the dugout to serve as a courtesy runner without hesitation.
Both Miller and Page are from Eau Claire, and both have been with the Cavs for a while. Miller played for the Cavs for seven years before joining the Eau Claire Express as a coach for a couple of years. Now he’s back with the Cavs as a coach.
Page has been with the team as a player and coach for about 12 years.
Player-managers aren’t uncommon in the Chippewa River Baseball League, in which the Cavaliers are the North Division leaders. They have the chance to serve as leaders both on and off the field for the younger, college-aged players in the league.
“For me, it’s just a love of the game,” Page said. “The Cavs have always been about trying to develop college talent, so it’s nice to coach them up a little up for the summer and get them ready for their fall season.”
Coach them up — and show them a thing or two when game time rolls around.
“There’s a lot of veterans in this league who played college ball,” Miller said. “They still get after it. It’s fun to see the older guys go out there and have the younger guys go ‘Holy cow, these guys know how to play the game right.’”
Of course, they’re not expecting to be able to both play and coach at the same time forever.
“Some nights I feel old, some nights I feel really good. But yeah, sometimes the next morning isn’t great, but I don’t like telling that to the younger guys,” Miller joked.
But for the time being, Miller and Page will keep showing the younger players how to go about things the right way.
“I love every chance I get to come out here and show these guys that I care about this,” Miller said.