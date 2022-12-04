EAU CLAIRE — A modern 258-unit apartment complex is planned where a defunct Shopko retail store now stands on Eau Claire’s southwest side.
Milwaukee developer Greywolf Partners submitted plans to the city to start building construction in spring at 955 W. Clairemont Ave. by first demolishing the old 95,000-square-foot big-box store and tearing up its sprawling asphalt parking lot.
Greywolf’s plans show a large E-shaped complex with two four-story apartment buildings joined by a single-level central hub where tenant services will be located.
The developer’s designs show a building exterior with a combination of masonry veneer, metal panels and composite materials in colors including gray, blue and brown.
“Particular attention was paid to developing a building façade that was interesting in color and dimension and allowed for a variety of surface types to appeal to texture and color in the design,” Bailey Copeland, Greywolf’s vice president of development, wrote in a letter to the city.
The letter noted the complex’s proximity to both UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College, indicating that it is being designed and marketed with younger renters in mind.
Apartments will be a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Amenities within the hub space will be an on-site management office for the complex’s five employees, a secure room for tenants’ parcels, an open study area, community room, game area and fitness center for residents.
Within the perimeter of the complex will be two large grass courtyards for tenant use. Parking will be a mix of 212 underground garage spaces and 249 stalls in a surface lot. Bicycle racks are also included in the garage and outside.
A timeline included in Copeland’s letter states the groundbreaking is planned for March and both buildings would open during 2024.
The project is currently going through the city’s approval process, first at tonight’s Plan Commission meeting and then for a decision next week by the City Council.
The 7.4 acres for the complex must be rezoned from commercial to high-density residential use in order for the project to proceed.
That change does fit with the plan for the Clairemont Avenue Educational and Medical District, according to a memo from the city’s Community Development Department staff. That document encourages higher-density land use — including multi-family housing — in that busy district.
The memo also noted the development is well designed for people who travel by foot, bike or car.
“Pedestrian circulation/coordination is improved with the redevelopment,” the memo stated.
In addition to a network of sidewalks within and around the complex, the driving aisles around the building have clearer sight lines than what’s there now, according to the staff’s evaluation of the plans.
The local Shopko closed in 2019 when the Wisconsin-based retail chain went bankrupt and liquidated all its stores. Local company Swarm Properties LLC is the current owner of 955 W. Clairemont Ave.
Other business
Also on tonight’s Plan Commission agenda:
• After starting earlier this year on its housing development on the south side of the North Crossing, Mosinee-based developer S.C. Swiderski is seeking city approval to begin its second phase of buildings next year. Plans for nine buildings with a total of 208 units — a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments — are slated for a vote by the Plan Commission.
• The Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, is seeking a permit to build its new 13,335-square-foot animal shelter next to the older, smaller one it will replace. The new building has a proposed opening slated for late 2024.
• Specialty dental practice Eau Claire Periodontics, currently at 3902 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 2, is looking to make a short move into a new building in about a year. The practice is seeking city approval to build a new one-story building at 4315 Oakwood Hills Parkway, which is a vacant lot along the road that encircles Oakwood Mall.
• On Eau Claire’s far southeast corner, local developers Matt Scheidler and Roland “Gene” Stenulson are planning a group of townhomes and small apartment buildings on 7.8 acres of vacant land on the west side of U.S. 53, north of Prairie Park Drive. The 72 dwelling units — a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes — will be split among seven buildings.