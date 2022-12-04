Station 955

This rendering by JLA Architects shows the design for Station 955, an apartment complex that developer Greywolf Partners plans to build on the site of Eau Claire’s vacant Shopko building.

 Contributed image

EAU CLAIRE — A modern 258-unit apartment complex is planned where a defunct Shopko retail store now stands on Eau Claire’s southwest side.

Milwaukee developer Greywolf Partners submitted plans to the city to start building construction in spring at 955 W. Clairemont Ave. by first demolishing the old 95,000-square-foot big-box store and tearing up its sprawling asphalt parking lot.