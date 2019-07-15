LAKE HALLIE — A Milwaukee man who robbed a Lake Hallie bank Monday morning was apprehended a short time later.
An armed robbery occurred at 9:37 a.m. Monday at Citizens Community Bank, 2727 Commercial Blvd, said Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz in a press release.
Detective Adam Myers arrived at the scene in an unmarked police vehicle. Myers located a car that matched the suspect’s vehicle, and he followed the car.
Once the car got on Highway 29, Myers attempted to pull over the vehicle.
“The vehicle then increased its speed and did not stop,” Smokowicz wrote. “A pursuit was initiated at 9:44 a.m. The pursuit left Highway 29 and continued upon county highways in the town of Lafayette. The pursuit was joined by deputies of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and ended at 10:03 when the suspect’s vehicle pulled over and the occupant surrendered.”
Law enforcement officers identified the 42-year-old suspect, described as a white man from Milwaukee, but they haven’t released his name. He is incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail.
The Lake Hallie Police Department will continue an investigation of the case with the aid of the FBI and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, he wrote.
