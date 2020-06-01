CHIPPEWA FALLS — A northern Minnesota man has been charged in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman that occurred in March 2019.
Zachary W. Dietrich, 28, of Clearwater, Minn., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree homicide by delivering of drugs, manufacturing and delivering amphetamines, possessing of amphetamines, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Breana J. Heuer provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Carissa R. Kasmeirski, who died from an overdose.
In May, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3½ years in prison for her role in Kasmeirski’s death. During that sentencing, assistant district attorney Roy Gay announced that charges against Dietrich were going to be filed.
On Friday, Chippewa County judge Steve Gibbs issued a warrant for Dietrich’s arrest. Dietrich lived in Holcombe at the time of the death.
Clearwater is northwest of Bemidji in northern Minnesota, but Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said his office has been investigating reports that Dietrich has relocated to Oklahoma.
According to the criminal complaint, Kasmeirski and Dietrich were smoking meth at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek on March 23, 2019, when Kasmeirski stopped breathing. A coroner arrived and pronounced Kasmeirski deceased at the scene.
An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later, which confirmed she died from using meth.
Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.
This is the third overdose death in the past three years in the county in which the person who supplied the drugs has been charged with homicide.