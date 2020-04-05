Retired UW-Eau Claire swimming and diving coach Arthur Brandt wasn’t surprised when he heard Minnesota State Trooper Brian Schwartz offered his extra protective masks to a doctor he pulled over for speeding last month near North Branch, Minn.
Schwartz, a UW-Eau Claire graduate who was a Blugold swim team member from 2004-07, has been praised on CNN and a variety of news outlets for offering his own supply of masks to Sarosh Ashraf, 37, of Massachusetts.
“It was just something Brian would do,” Brandt said. “I’ve always found him to be a good listener. As he was ticketing her, things were probably rolling around in his brain, and he realized this wasn’t the time to write a ticket. It just sounded like Brian; he has a good sense of right and wrong.”
Schwartz didn’t return calls for comment.
Schwartz pulled over Ashraf’s vehicle at 5:50 p.m. March 21, according to a Minnesota State Patrol press release.
“Ashraf stated she worked as a cardiologist at a quarantine unit in Duluth. Trooper Schwartz gave Ashraf five N-95 masks and issued her a warning for her speed,” the press release states. “Trooper Schwartz said he noticed what appeared to be two used N-95 masks in Ashraf’s purse that he assumed she was reusing. Trooper Schwartz said he heard there was a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and thought Ashraf could use the extra masks.”
The story spread nationwide because Ashraf wrote about the incident on her Facebook page. She wrote that Schwartz had gone to his patrol car, and she assumed he was about to hand her a citation for speeding. Instead, he offered his five masks.
“I burst into tears,” Ashraf wrote. “And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.”
Ashraf added: “This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking. The veil of civilization may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be ok.”
State Patrol spokesman Gordon Shank praised Schwartz for offering his own supply.
“Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time,” Shank wrote.
Schwartz graduated from Bemidji (Minn.) High School in 2003, then earned a degree in criminal justice from UW-Eau Claire.
Brandt said Schwartz was captain of the swim team his junior year. Schwartz’s future wife, Hannah, also was on the team. Even now, they exchange Christmas cards annually.
“He was one those kids I clicked with,” Brandt said. “We stayed in touch.”
Schwartz was previously praised for assisting a Centerville, Minn., woman who had lost control of her vehicle in March 2019, flipping it and landing in 2 feet of water. Schwartz and another trooper used CPR to revive her.