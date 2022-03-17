EAU CLAIRE — Jacqueline Minor, former chief executive officer of the Superior YMCA, has been appointed executive director of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
"We are pleased to welcome Jackie to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center as executive director," said Jim Deignan, president of the center's Board of Directors.
"She joins our vibrant organization at a critical time when demand for programming and services is growing faster than at any time in the past," he said.
"We're confident that Jackie has all the qualities needed to lead the center successfully into the foreseeable future," Deignan said.
Minor will officially begin at the center on April 1.
The current executive director, Mary Pica Anderson, is retiring on March 31 after serving 16 years as executive director.
Minor was CEO of the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA from 2015-17, when she and her family moved to Eau Claire.
She was program operations director at the Superior YMCA from 1987-2015. She holds a degree from UW-La Crosse in recreational leadership and administration.
"The center is a great asset for this community," Minor said.
"I look forward to building upon the wonderful work that is happening at the center," she said.
"I am excited to work side by side the board, staff and volunteers to serve the actively aging people of Eau Claire," Minor said.
"The senior population of the Eau Claire area is continuing to grow in numbers and in its diversity of needs," she said. "The L.E. Phillips Senior Center is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge."
While at the Superior YMCA, Minor supervised a staff of 90 employees and more than 200 volunteers. The YMCA expanded twice during her tenure.
Minor is married to David Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. They are the parents of two grown children.