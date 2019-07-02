The Eau Claire County group home resident who walked away from the residence early Tuesday morning was found at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said.
Alex Twait, 22, apparently returned to the residence on his own and didn't appear to have any health concerns, the sheriff said.
"He spent the night outside. But it sounds good at this point," Cramer said.
At about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Drive and Highway 93 in the town of Pleasant Valley for a report of a missing person.
During the investigation, it was learned that Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in backyard. Twait is autistic and completely nonverbal.
The area was actively searched Tuesday evening.
****************************
Authorities are looking for an Eau Claire County group home resident who walked away from the residence.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office:
At about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Drive and Highway 93 in the town of Pleasant Valley for a report of a missing person.
During the investigation, it was learned that 22-year-old Alex Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in backyard. Twait is autistic and completely nonverbal.
Twait is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 126 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and gray shorts. Twait was not wearing any shoes. He was carrying an iPod that does not have any cellular service activated.
Deputies and K-9 units are actively in the area searching at this time. If anyone sees Twait, they are asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 714-839-4972.
Twait is easily overwhelmed by people and activity so please call and do not approach him unless asked to do so. Law enforcement and group home staff will respond.