Recruited to be a tour guide on Thursday afternoon, city surveyor Glen Swanson said he first remembered hearing rumblings about a City Hall update when he was hired in 1989.
“When I started with the city, they were talking about a remodeling project,” he said.
Though there may have been talk for decades, the major revamp to the historical downtown Eau Claire building didn’t start until last summer.
Save for a few small touches, the $5.3 million remodeling project is complete and the 90 city employees who usually work there will return in late August from a north side office building they have been using since last July.
But prior to the building filling up with office furniture and employees, the city opened it up to public tours on Thursday afternoon so people could get a look inside.
As he led a tour group of 15 people through the building, Swanson sprinkled in facts about the renovation effort and the building’s past.
Construction workers used 5.2 miles worth of grout in the past year during the remodeling, he noted.
Swanson mentioned the city assessor’s office now is where a smoking lounge had originally been when part of Eau Claire’s current City Hall was a public library.
After taking Swanson’s tour, Tari and Joe Kennedy of Eau Claire said they appreciated how the renovation turned out.
“It keeps the historical perspective but brings it into the modern era,” Tari Kennedy said.
Updating building systems like electrical and ventilation were key reasons for the remodeling project, which also sought to essentially undo some of the changes made during a 1978 project.
That project had included the addition of drop ceilings and other measures intended to boost energy efficiency, but it had the side effect of concealing many of the building’s historic touches.
With more efficient technology available now, the city was able to uncover the old architecture while also turning the building into modern offices.
Glass walls were used in numerous offices and meeting rooms instead of opaque drywall, permitting natural light to spread throughout the building and create a feeling of openness.
The transparent walls also let people get an unobstructed view of rooms where wood floors were restored, fireplaces uncovered and marble polished back to its original brilliance.
The Kennedys came to City Hall specifically to tour the building, which neither had been in for years. But a trio of others on the tour were much more familiar with the building, pointing and whispering to where their co-workers used to sit.
Among them was Jan Dole, who worked in City Hall for 30 years, finishing in 2016 as human resources manager.
“It was so exciting to see where the changes were,” she said
What she saw on Thursday was much brighter and more open and beautiful than the offices she recalls working in during her career.
“It was such a big change,” she said. “It doesn’t even look like the same building.”
The city currently plans Sept. 3 as the first day that City Hall officially will reopen for regular business.