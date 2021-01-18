EAU CLAIRE — After the Chippewa Valley's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program opened Monday with the traditional reading of the civil rights leader's "Letter from Birmingham Jail," it quickly became clear this would not be the usual celebration of the holiday.
Not only was it virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was long — with 8½ hours of scheduled programming — and didn't shy away from the racial division that has flared since last year's MLK Day.
There was simply too much to discuss for the event to be condensed into the usual 90 minutes or so. Organizers used the occasion to provide a forum for regional residents and experts to talk it out, with sessions focusing on everything from the ABCs of racism to the history of the Ku Klux Klan in the Chippewa Valley and from antisemitism to fighting disinformation.
"We hope it will give people tactics, information, understanding and hope to fight for equality, build cross-racial unity and continue Martin Luther King Jr.'s fight against racism," said UW-Eau Claire history professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, an organizer of the event.
Interspersed between the sessions deep-diving into racism and civil rights were video clips of local residents reciting snippets of King's speeches, musical performances, photos of artwork from the "Black Lives Matter: Silence is Violence" exhibit and comments from local officials expressing support for efforts to combat racism in the region.
Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld suggested King would be sad and disappointed at the racial distress still dividing the nation nearly 53 years after his assassination, but also proud of how people have come together to face the challenges.
Weld called MLK Day "an opportunity to remind ourselves and others that we all can do more and be better."
Likewise, Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt talked about the deep division on display during the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol and the massive protests following the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
"Now more than ever it is important to learn from Dr. King's approach to changing longstanding, embedded customs and social norms by peaceful protest and sharing knowledge rather than by violence and the spread of misinformation," Pratt said.
Pratt added that he was proud of the Chippewa Valley's "peaceful yet potent" response to the killing of Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer.
"Protests here were a powerful testament to the character of our citizens, who were respectful, peaceful and committed to transforming our community in ways that would make it the most welcoming, inclusive and vibrant region in the Midwest," Pratt said.
In the session on the KKK, author and Chippewa Falls High School history and government teacher John Kinville discussed how the hate group was active in the Chippewa Valley from 1924 to 1931, focusing primarily on opposition to Catholics, immigrants, labor unions and other people it didn't deem 100% American.
UW-Eau Claire graduate student Mitch Orlovsky, who is writing his thesis on the history of the Klan in Wisconsin, said he sees shades of the issues surrounding the group 90 years ago in the Chippewa Valley reflected in contemporary politics. For instance, he noted that ideas pushed by the KKK live on in colloquial phrases such as "America first" and "I stand for the flag."
Ducksworth-Lawton, too, reminded listeners that this isn't all ancient history, as she said people have been spotted wearing Proud Boys memorabilia in the Chippewa Valley.
The far-right Proud Boys, one of the groups involved in the attempted insurrection at the Capitol, use a slogan of "6MWE," which stands for 6 million wasn't enough and refers to the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust, UW-Eau Claire history professor Patricia Turner said in a session on antisemitism.
Orlovsky advised people to listen to a variety of news sources and to fact-check those sources to ensure they aren't just hearing one-sided propaganda.
It's inevitable that people in a free society will go down rabbit holes of conspiracy such as QAnon, Kinville said, but maintained it's important not to give up on them or sever ties with family members lost in a world of falsehoods.
"The important thing is to bring them back," said Kinville, author of "The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women's Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin."
A panel focusing on the First Amendment delved into issues of free expression that have gained attention in the past year.
Lynette McNeely, chair of legal redress for the NAACP in Wisconsin, pointed to photos of some participants in the storming of the Capitol carrying Confederate flags as evidence of the longstanding bias against Black people that still exists in the U.S. and a reason it's so difficult to root out racism.
"There is a force in this country that is looking to deny access to black and brown communities, access to the American dream," McNeely said, citing the rights to vote, work and live where they want among those under attack.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul raised the sensitive question of how police should respond to protests in a way that allows First Amendment rights while still protecting public safety and property.
He called initial law enforcement's approach to the Capitol raid an under-response and the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters at Washington's Lafayette Square while President Donald Trump posed for a photo an over-response.
However, many cases fall into a grayer area, Kaul said, such as when a small percentage of people loot or engage in violence alongside a much larger group of peaceful protesters.
"How do we police those protests when there are events like that happening when the vast majority of people are protesting peacefully and exercising their rights?" Kaul asked. "What is the appropriate response in those situations?"
Kaul called the issue a rich topic for further discussion and said he hopes the incoming Joe Biden administration will issue guidance about best law enforcement practices in dealing with protests.