EAU CLAIRE — Juniors and seniors at Regis High School sat in somber silence on Monday as empty beer cans rattled in the wind around a destroyed vehicle. Ambulance sirens echoed as two students were carted away on stretchers, while a third left the scene in handcuffs and a fourth in a hearse.
Those students weren’t really injured, though, and the crash scene was staged by area emergency service organizations and Mayo Clinic Health Systems in the school parking lot.
The Prom Trauma Simulation, hosted by Mayo each year, is designed to teach area teens about the dangers of drunk or distracted driving, as well as the protocols and consequences that follow — just in time for prom and graduation season.
Mayo has hosted the Prom Trauma Simulation for about 19 years, excluding 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registered nurse Joni Gilles is Mayo’s trauma injury prevention and EMS coordinator. She said the goal of the simulation is to remind teens to consider their actions, hold themselves and each other accountable, and remind them that tragedies like this can happen to anyone.
“We hope that they stop and they think, and they think about the choices that they make — just always remember you do have a choice. They’re crashes, they’re not accidents,” Gilles said. “You hate to say using a ‘shock value,’ but sometimes that’s what people need to see.”
And while the demonstration is designed to serve as a reminder of what a single bad choice can lead to, Gilles, a nurse of 25 years, said it really is a pleasure taking part in the program and watching different organizations come together. It goes to show just how much people care about the children and teens of this community, she said.
Monday’s demonstration marked Mayo’s tenth mock trauma response of the year, with their next scheduled for Thursday at Memorial High School.
This year’s simulated scenario features four teens who hit a tree while driving under the influence after prom. During it, the driver is interviewed by Eau Claire police officers, subjected to field sobriety tests and “arrested.” The back seat passengers are evaluated for injuries, extracted from the vehicle on stretchers and taken from the scene by ambulance. The final student participant is declared “dead” on arrival and taken away in a body bag by representatives from Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Home.
After the demonstration, students were moved to the school’s auditorium, where they listened to Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, 911 Call Center, Mayo and funeral home officials discuss next steps following a trauma response.
The driver of the vehicle, Officer Adam Bembnister said, will likely face jail time for drunk driving.
“He made a choice,” Bembnister said to the students. “This is totally preventable.”
ECFD Dept. Chief Allyn Bertrang recounted scenarios similar to Monday’s simulation that he actually faced during his 33 years of experience responding to car accidents. One such scenario involved a teenaged drunk driver hitting a tree, leaving one passenger paralyzed from the neck down, one in a coma and the third dead.
“What you saw out there today is very, very real,” Bertrang said.
He then asked all of the attending students to make a commitment: do not drive under the influence, call for help if you need it and do not let your friends make a mistake they can’t undo.
“I want you all to have long, happy, healthy lives,” Bertrang concluded.
The back seat passengers, Mayo’s Dr. Susan Cullinan said, will be treated by hospital trauma staff. In some cases, these patients will die at the hospital. Cullinan said notifying the family is one of the most difficult parts.
“Those are really, really tough cases.” Cullinan said. “And I’ve seen too many of them.”
Finally, the body of the deceased passenger will be cleaned and made to look peaceful. The funeral home will walk families through next steps, and family members will be able to see their child for the first time.
Macyn Cullinan, Susan Cullinan’s daughter, was one of the student participants in the mock trauma response. She said she and the other student participants were joking around prior to the experience, but it felt more real once they were in the vehicle.
“When you are sitting there thinking about it, it’s like, my best friend ‘died’ outside of the car,” Macyn said. “She’s dead. Two of my other classmates are in the car not doing so great. It becomes real, because prom’s on Saturday and something like this is not unlikely to happen.”
Margaret Morning, a student who was in the audience on Monday, said the whole thing was hard to watch. She said her biggest takeaway from the event centered around accountability.
“You go to school with these people and you know them, so it’s hard to watch them die,” Morning said. “Even if you choose to make the mistake of drinking or doing drugs or whatever, be brave enough to call someone or talk to someone instead of making a terrible mistake.”
Kyleigh McCauley, another member of Monday’s audience, agreed, adding: “I thought it was hard to watch, because two of them are my best friends and sitting there watching them basically die is hard.”
According to the most recent Wisconsin Department of Transportation data, alcohol-related crashes killed 140 people in the state and injured 2,918 in 2019. In that same year, 298 people under the age of 18 were arrested for operating while intoxicated.
“As a Level Two trauma center, (Mayo is) always here,” Gilles said. “We’re always open. We’re ready, but we really don’t want you to have to come in.”