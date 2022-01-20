EAU CLAIRE — A west-central Wisconsin legislator received some unwanted attention this week for his unusual reasoning as to why it's difficult to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.
Testifying at a state Senate health committee hearing Monday about a bill he sponsored to prohibit private businesses and government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, suggested it's impossible to stop something you can't see.
In response to a question from a Democratic legislator about how he would stop the spread of COVID-19, Pronschinske said, "You asked what are we going to do to stop the spread of the pandemic. You know if you can't see the virus, if you can't see anything, how are you going to do it? How can you stop it? How? You physically cannot see the virus. You don't know if it's in this room or if it's outside or if it even exists right now in here. You have no clue. How are you going to stop that?"
The response circulated on the internet, drawing ridicule from Esquire magazine, which stated, "Is someone going to tell him that he can't see oxygen, but that doesn't mean he should stop breathing."
Jimmy Kimmel even aired a clip of Pronschinske's remarks in his monologue Monday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The late night talk show host introduced the clip by saying, "Donald Trump isn't the only politician spreading nonsense when it comes to COVID. It's happening at the local level too."
For his part, Pronschinske, a former mayor of Mondovi, said he didn't see his 30 seconds of fame on the Kimmel show but heard about it from others in the state Capitol.
Contacted by phone in his legislative office, Pronschinske said he stands by his statements.
"I clearly feel it was taken out of context, but I still stand behind it," Pronschinske said, noting that he is a carpenter and beef farmer and not a scientist. "If vaccines and masks aren't working and we can't see the virus, what more can we do?"
Health officials consistently have urged people to wear masks to slow the spread and have pointed to data showing that the COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective at dramatically reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.
"I wish we could stop it right now," Pronschinske said of the virus before reiterating that it would be so much easier to stop COVID-19 and other airborne diseases if people could see them.
Pronschinske said he believes nobody should feel compelled to get vaccinated and that people should respect the right of others to make their own health decisions.
In defending the bill banning vaccine requirements by businesses, Pronschinske said it would be unfair, especially in rural areas, for business owners to enforce a policy that would make it inconvenient for residents to obtain basic necessities.
"I'm just trying to protect people who don't want to get vaccinated at this time," he said.
As for the criticism he took for his remarks, Pronschinske said, "In the line of work that I'm in, I get criticism all the time and I expect that. It's not even an issue with me. ... If someone gets a laugh from a small-town guy from western Wisconsin, hey, that's OK with me."