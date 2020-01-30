MONDOVI − Amy Traynor hopes the former country elementary school on Highway 37, halfway between Eau Claire and Mondovi, will keep the lettering on its side that says “Anthony School” when it reopens in the fall.
“It’s kind of iconic,” she said Thursday.
The building is now Anthony Acres School, a free, nature-based public charter school that sits on about 35 acres in the Mondovi school district.
It’s preparing to open to its first 30 students in September, with Traynor hired in August 2019 to become the school’s lead teacher.
Anthony Acres’ first-ever enrollment period will open Monday, with 30 total openings: 15 for sixth-graders, 15 for ninth-graders.
From there, each year the school will add a new cohort of sixth- and ninth-graders until it’s at full capacity of around 100 students, said Mondovi schools Superintendent Greg Corning.
Mondovi students won’t get priority in the school’s enrollment, and it’s open to students of any other school district, Traynor said.
Enrollment will close April 30. If more than 30 students apply, a lottery will be held in May.
Students outside the Mondovi school district who apply will have to open-enroll into the school district first, Traynor added.
Only children of the school’s founding members and siblings will be prioritized during the process: If two siblings apply to the school and one is accepted, the other will be accepted as well, she said.
‘The stars aligned’
The Anthony Acres School was home to the Mondovi school district’s 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten and early-childhood special education students until those programs moved, and the school shuttered in 2017, Corning said.
The school district was “spending a little more than we wanted to in transportation,” Corning said, and had room to move its 4K and early childhood special education students into its other schools in Mondovi. “Immediately after bringing the kids into town, we started thinking of how we could use this space.”
Another group was instrumental in creating the new charter school: Initiatives for New Directions in Education, or INDE, a grassroots group that also backed a plan to create a charter school and nature campus at Little Red Elementary School south of Eau Claire.
Although the Eau Claire plan fell through — in late 2019 the Eau Claire school district sold the Little Red building to a plumbers and steamfitters union — INDE focused its energy on the Mondovi site, forming a planning team and netting Anthony Acres an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
“We were thinking about what to do with our spot at the same time INDE was looking for a spot,” Corning said. “The stars kind of aligned at that point.”
INDE members will continue to participate in the planning and governance of Anthony Acres, Traynor said.
“In the Mondovi community there’s a lot of excitement about it,” she said, pointing out that the school is only about a 10-minute drive down Highway 37 from the former Little Red campus.
Traynor, a DeLong Middle School teacher of 20 years, was brought on in August 2019. She’s spent the last six months planning curriculum and overseeing renovations at the school, converting the building from a 4K to a middle school facility.
“Although we do have a nice-sized grant, it only goes so far when you’re talking about facilities and repairs,” Traynor said, overseeing tile replacement at the school’s front entrance Thursday.
The job — designing a nature- and STEAM-focused public charter school from the ground up — is exciting, but “with great responsibility comes great accountability,” Traynor said, adding that she’s grateful that Wildlands School in Augusta, a science-based charter school, will mentor the Anthony Acres school.
Anthony Acres teachers plan to hold some classes outdoors, and students will learn through projects — for example, students may write, research, read and present about a stream restoration project on the campus, combining English, science and other subjects.
“There’s lots of research that shows that kids learn better when they’re outdoors,” Traynor said.
The school district has also hired Paul Richards, a Mondovi sixth-grade teacher, to be the school’s second teacher in the fall, Traynor said.
Anthony Acres’ goal is about 100 students and four or five teachers by the 2023-24 school year, Corning said.
“As more kids come, we’ll keep adding,” he said.
For more information on enrollment, visit the Anthony Acres school’s website at mondovi.k12.wi.us/o/anthony-acres-school.
INDE will also hold an event Monday in Eau Claire, where Traynor and UW-Eau Claire assistant professor Jennifer Suriano will speak about place-based education and the Anthony Acres school, as well as answer community questions.
The event is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., Eau Claire.