MONDOVI — It could have been a family tragedy.
Six brothers from Buffalo County all served in World War II at the same time.
But somehow the McDonough brothers — Vern, Sanford, Eldon, Donald, Marvin and James — all survived the second-most-lethal war in U.S. history behind the Civil War.
Of the 16.1 million American troops who served in World War II, the casualty count exceeded an astonishing 1 million, with 405,399 killed and 670,846 wounded, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
"I'm thankful because I know we were very lucky," Vern, 96, the last surviving McDonough brother, said last week at his Mondovi home.
That doesn't mean it was easy, as Marvin suffered burns when his plane crash landed after getting shot down over England and James and Eldon fought in the famously brutal Battle of the Bulge, where James got shot in the foot.
For Vern, a sergeant who served three years in the U.S. Air Force, the most stressful parts of his service came while flying 76 missions over the Himalaya mountains, delivering gasoline from a base in India to U.S. troops in China.
While flying over the world's tallest mountain range, which he still refers to as "the hump," Vern dealt with temperatures as cold as minus 30, volatile weather and infamously unstable air — some crews claimed their planes dropped as much as 10,000 feet after encountering severe turbulence.
"They called them aluminum mountains because so many planes went down," Vern said.
In one close call, Vern recalled that the C-87 he was flying in got struck by lightning. As crew chief, it was his job to go under the cockpit and change the blown out fuses that caused the navigation and de-icing systems to go out.
"You only had a half a minute to change the fuses after you got hit by lightning," he said. "You don't panic. You just do it quick or you're gonna go down."
And with 5,000 gallons of fuel on board, he knew a crash landing would not end well.
To combat the extreme cold over the Himalayas, Vern and the other men in his squadron wore wool long johns and electric overalls, which weren't pleasant to put on before take-off in the 100 degree heat of India.
In another harrowing incident, while stationed in North Africa, Vern said he was aboard a B-24 that was on a bombing mission to Romania. Of the 176 planes that took off, only 121 returned after encountering heavy resistance from German fighter planes and anti-aircraft fire.
The mission that doomed those 55 planes was conducted at about 3,000 feet instead of the usual 20,000 feet, he recalled, adding, "We were just following orders."
Though he had befriended many of the men killed in that mission, Vern said there was little time for mourning.
"You still had a job to do, and there was nothing you could do," he said matter-of-factly.
While stationed in Libya, Vern said most of his bombing missions targeted airports and rail stations in Sicily and other parts of Italy, then an ally of Nazi Germany.
'Real heroes'
All of this was a revelation recently to his family, as Vern was reluctant to talk about his service for most of his life and then decided to open up in the past couple years — a surprising development that his son Rich of the Eau Claire County town of Union is thankful for every day, but especially on this Veterans Day.
"These people who fought in World War II are amazing people," said Rich, who served as a military police officer with the Army's 24th Infantry Division from 1964 to 1966 in Germany. "It takes special people to do what they did."
Rich understands that the McDonoughs defied the odds by having six brothers survive the war, but he also recognizes that many families weren't so fortunate.
"I feel bad for all of those troops who never had a chance to live a full life. They gave everything they had — literally," he said.
Rich, who was born after Vern was activated, said World War II represents a remarkable example of an entire nation coming together — both military personnel abroad and civilians at home — to work toward a common goal.
"I'm proud of my dad and everybody that served," Rich said. "Our veterans are the real heroes. They are doing a service to our country and without them we would not enjoy the freedoms we have."
Happy ending
Vern, who grew up on a Modena area farm, was 20 when he enlisted in the Air Force in 1942 after being inspired by the cause. After about a year of training, he was deployed to North Africa on Dec. 23, 1943 — two days before Christmas. Vern got married shortly before enlisting, and he and his wife, Elsie, are still happily married and living independently 77 years later.
Amazingly, in the midst of a worldwide war, Vern once was able to meet up with his oldest brother, Marvin, while on a troop ship between North Africa and India. Somehow Marvin had learned Vern's squadron was aboard the same ship.
Though it was a pleasant surprise, Vern, the second youngest of the six brothers, acknowledged he didn't even recognize the brother he hadn't seen since Vern was 10 years old.
With no access to newspapers or radio while stationed in India in 1945, Vern said his unit didn't get the news the war was over until a month after hostilities had ceased.
"We didn't know until we got on the boat to go home. We were pretty happy," he said in the understated way of many members of what is often referred to as the greatest generation.
To this day, Vern is proud to say he and his five brothers were part of that group.