MONDOVI — Making the journey from Arizona was one thing, but finding a birthday card for her mother was another challenge for Carolyn Hoch.
“I went to buy a birthday card and they had 100 but not 104,” she said.
Opting to get the 100th birthday card and editing it with a marker to match her mother’s age, Carolyn put it in the basket full of greetings for Gert Hoch.
Currently the eldest resident of American Lutheran Communities-Mondovi, Gert was the guest of honor at a surprise party that the senior living facility threw for the 104-year-old.
“Oh, I was surprised,” Gert said.
She couldn’t recall the last time that she saw so many relatives and friends all in one place.
Relatives traveled from Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and elsewhere in Wisconsin to celebrate Gert’s birthday. Her fellow residents, visitors and relatives started to file into a community room near the facility’s entrance to claim a good seat an hour before Gert would arrive on Tuesday afternoon. Sandwiches, punch and deviled eggs were served, but also a cake decorated with a recent portrait of Gert and candies in wrappers bearing vintage photos of her.
On the third Monday of each month, the senior facility holds a group party for all residents who have a birthday that month. But recognizing Gert’s longevity prompted a separate celebration just for her.
“This was very special,” said Sandy Glomski, the facility’s activities director.
The party had originally been planned for Gert’s 103rd birthday, but had to be cancelled last year due to a quarantine used to contain the flu, which prevented residents from different floors from gathering in one spot.
It’s hard to believe she’s over 100, Glomski said, adding that many people assume Gert is still in her 80s based on her looks and how vibrant she is.
Gert’s willingness to help, upbeat attitude and kindness make her not only a friend to many others at American Lutheran Communities, but also the employees there.
“You go in there and if you’re having a bad day, she makes everything wonderful,” Glomski said.
That is, if you can track her down.
“I’m always out of my room,” Gert said.
She attributes her longevity to keeping busy by partaking in many of the activities offered in the senior facility.
Her oldest daughter, Carolyn, who turns 80 in December, traveled from Cottonwood, Ariz., to attend Tuesday’s party.
“It’s good to have those genes,” Carolyn remarked, looking over to her mother.
Carolyn figures that her mother’s longevity is also due to her family living on a farm where there was always a bountiful garden.
“That might be part of her secret. We always had good, homegrown food,” she said.
After moving a couple of times to different Chippewa Valley farmsteads while she was growing up, the family ended up farming in the Eau Claire County town of Drammen. All four of Gert’s children graduated from Mondovi High School, and some relatives still live in the area.
The holiday that shares Gert’s Oct. 31 birthday — Halloween — didn’t have much bearing on the matriarch’s celebrations.
“It wasn’t much different,” Gert said of her birthdays.
Carolyn also said her mother’s birthday hasn’t had a Halloween flair, though the family did celebrate the holiday when she was growing up.
Gert would carve a pumpkin, light a candle inside and place it on a fencepost during the daylight. Her children would then gaze out the window as dusk faded into night to see the glowing face of the jack-o’-lantern looking back at them from the darkness.
American Lutheran Communities celebrated Halloween last Friday with a costume party and by handing out candy to 278 children who visited residents at the senior living facility.