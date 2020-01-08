Emily Moore is stepping down after more than 15 years leading Feed My People Food Bank.
Moore, 62, will retire this spring from her position as executive director of the nonprofit focused on distributing food to residents of west-central Wisconsin. The organization hopes to hire her replacement by May, and Moore plans to help ensure a smooth transition for her successor.
Moore took over Feed My People in 2004 and spearheaded significant expansion. According to a Wednesday press release, Moore guided the organization from a program with three employees to one with 18 full-time staff members who distribute more than 7 million pounds of food every year to 14 counties in west-central Wisconsin.
Early in her tenure, the organization served about 10 pounds of food per year per person living in poverty outside Eau Claire. Now, that number stands at more than 130 pounds annually, a gratifying improvement.
“I feel really good that we’ve done good work in making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to food,” Moore said.
Moore has lived in Eau Claire since 1984 and will stay in the area after retiring. According to the press release, The QTI Group, a human resources services firm, will conduct the search for the new executive director.
Moore applied for the position in 2004 because she wanted to help the organization grow in its mission. She called it a “steady process” of growth since 2004, when Feed My People occupied a 7,000-square-foot building on Putnam Street. She oversaw a relocation in 2009 to its current building on Alpine Road and an expansion last year that more than doubled the building’s size to 45,000 square feet.
John Satre, president of the Feed My People Board of Directors, met Moore two years ago when he started working on the board and said her preparation and organizational knowledge stood out.
He called Moore an outstanding leader who always keeps the board informed and updated.
“We're just so thankful to Emily for everything that she’s done for this organization,” Satre said.
Moore appreciated the opportunities presented by an increase in community partnerships.
“The heartwarming part is knowing that we’re reaching people, and the ability to do that through the years has been really satisfying,” Moore said.
Moore expressed pride in helping create the Fresh Food Program, which allowed the nonprofit to serve more produce like fruits and vegetables. She said fresh food now constitutes about one-third of the food distributed by Feed My People.
Moore feels an obligation to serve people in need of support and enjoyed interacting with passionate individuals to provide greater food access to underserved populations. She said seeing the dedication from all types of people has been a meaningful experience over the past 15 years.
“It’s the community problem I think we’re all trying to solve,” Moore said. “I was not prepared for how much the community is behind this mission. It’s been a wonderful surprise from the beginning that people every day are wanting to help and do help and really care with deep compassion.”