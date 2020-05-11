Stand alone and strip-mall based retail stores may offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time under an order announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday.
Evers announced the change as another "turn of the dial" on his safer-at-home order. The changes go into effect immediately.
Additionally, the order allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions. All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the safer-at-home order.
"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," said Evers said ina statement. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."