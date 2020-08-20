EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College is shifting some of its classes online but still keeping nearly half face-to-face as its fall semester begins Monday.
In a typical school year at the college, students would attend nearly 70% of classes in-person.
But this fall marks a shift toward online: CVTC will hold one-third of all its classes online, up from 12% last fall. Just over 40% of its classes will be held face-to-face, down from about 70% last fall, and 25% will be blended classes, compared to 18% last fall, registrar Jessica Schwartz said in a CVTC news release.
“If it was content that could lend itself to being delivered online, like an English or business course, the decision was to have it online,” said Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction.
Business management, general education, liberal arts and some information technology programs will be fully online this year, Furst-Bowe said Thursday.
But in culinary, manufacturing, nursing, HVAC, cosmetology and health-related programs, among others, students need to participate in hands-on work. Though students will still do that hands-on work in person, the lecture portions of many of those classes will be moved online this year.
“For the most part, we don’t want to bring students in to have a lecture,” Furst-Bowe said in a CVTC news release. “The content will be delivered remotely.”
CVTC’s online classes filled up much more quickly than usual, and fewer students registered for in-person class sections, Furst-Bowe said -- but she added that the college wasn’t surprised by the shift.
“I don’t think that’s so unique to the pandemic,” she said. The college began offering online classes five years ago, and those classes have become popular with students, Furst-Bowe added.
New safety precautions
In line with the current statewide mask order, CVTC will require students and staff to wear face masks at all times, unless they’re in a closed room and alone. (They’ll be allowed to wear non-medical masks, bandanas, scarves and cloth as face coverings.)
The college’s COVID-19 protocol states: “Students are to provide their own mask. CVTC will not be providing masks to students other than what is normally worn in a lab.”
Thermal scanners for taking temperatures will be set up at kiosks at CVTC campuses’ entrances, the college said in its news release. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees won’t be allowed to enter college buildings. Door monitors will ask people a series of questions and make sure people are wearing masks.
CVTC classrooms, commons and office furniture have been reconfigured to make sure people stay six feet apart from each other, said facilities manager Darren Gilgen in the news release. Vending machines, water fountains and some building entrances will be closed, but water bottle filling stations will be open.
In addition to deep cleaning and disinfecting by the college’s facilities workers, anyone who uses a CVTC space -- including offices, classrooms, labs or conference rooms -- should wipe down the area they’ve used before leaving the space, according to an Aug. 13 update from the college: “A use it/clean it mentality should be followed, like at a gym.” The college will provide cleaning solutions and cloth rags that it will launder and reuse.
People should keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and other people, according to the college.
With CVTC’s dual-credit classes and academies it offers through local high schools, the college will “follow the lead of the host school” on COVID-19 protocols, Furst-Bowe said in the news release.
The college is working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on its plan for potential COVID-19 outbreaks and contact tracing on campus, Furst-Bowe said.