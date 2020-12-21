Flooding Rinks
Eau Claire city employee Justin Kunferman sprays water Monday on an area of Demmler Park used as a skating rink in wintertime. Earlier this month, the city had anticipated opening the rinks on this upcoming Saturday, but recent above-normal temperatures have slowed progress. City crews will continue flooding rinks this week, building up ice layers for rinks at different parks. Eau Claire Parks & Recreation said on Monday that outdoor skating rinks are expected to be ready during the first week of January. Warming shelters at the rinks will not open this winter — a precaution to prevent COVID-19 exposure among skaters. The only staffed skating area this winter will be at Pinehurst Park, with a person there to run the winter gear rental and sledding hill operations. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

