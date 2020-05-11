The sign on the front door of Lasker Jewelers was flipped for the first time in nearly two months on Monday afternoon to let customers know they could shop inside the store.
Co-owner Nicole Lasker was ecstatic to hear her business could reopen before the state’s safer-at-home order is set to expire later this month, although there will be a limit on how many customers can be inside at a time.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting this until May 26,” Lasker said.
Gov. Tony Evers announced at midday Monday that “nonessential” retail businesses that have been closed since mid-March could reopen immediately with some restrictions. The order only allows stand-alone and strip-mall stores to reopen, but not large shopping centers. Among those was a limit of five customers at any time and following social distancing guidelines intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Though the good news came about two weeks ahead of schedule, Lasker was eager to open with measures in place to protect her employees and customers from contracting the disease.
Customers who now shop at the jewelry store at 3705 Oakwood Mall Drive will be greeted with a free face mask to wear and a squirt of hand sanitizer. Each piece of jewelry handled by a customer also will be cleaned with a rubbing alcohol solution before it is put back in a display case.
Lasker had ordered decals to place on the floor to show customers where to stand to keep at least six feet of distance between each other and employees, but they haven’t arrived yet.
Monday’s announcement came as a welcome surprise to Erin Klaus, co-owner of downtown Eau Claire art and gift shop Tangled Up In Hue, 505 S. Barstow St.
“Obviously I’m very excited that we’ll have the opportunity at a limited capacity to let people in here,” she said.
The store has a plexiglass partition to separate the cashier from customers and there’s a hand sanitizing station. All employees will be required to wear masks and customers will be encouraged to follow suit.
Though Klaus was excited to be able to reopen, she said it would still take some organization before making full use of Monday’s order. The store is planning to have limited shopping hours this week and announce its full return via its social media accounts. Part of why Klaus isn’t ready to swing the doors wide open is because of adaptations the business made in recent weeks to continue its operations in some fashion.
“We’d kind of transitioned our store into a shipping warehouse,” Klaus said.
In recent weeks the shop has been growing its e-commerce, which has meant preparing packages on the sales floor and creating a makeshift photo studio to take pictures of merchandise that is then sold online. That demand for getting the shop’s wares was encouraging to Klaus, but also required new costs for shipping and more time responding to communications.
“It is heartwarming, but it was also trying to manage the same business but with far less cash flow coming in,” she said.
Muldoon’s Men’s Wear, 1506 S. Hastings Way, also has been doing more online business and finding different ways to help local customers in recent weeks.
Last week a customer tried on a dress shirt he ordered in the parking lot, buttoning it up over his undershirt as the store’s staff waited from a distance to see if it met his approval to complete the purchase.
Store owner John Muldoon said that since the shutdown took effect in March, online business has grown 40%. Of particular note was an 80% spike in hat sales, which he attributes to people spending more time outdoors while many businesses have been closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
He welcomed the resumption of in-person business and will institute measures to keep customers and employees safe from the virus.
All Muldoon’s employees will wear masks while helping customers, the business owner said, and customers will be asked to wear their own.
Should customers arrive and the store is already at the five-person capacity, Muldoon said the new arrivals would be asked to wait in their cars outside the shop until someone else leaves.
“We are asking for appointments, especially when it comes to wedding consulting,” Muldoon said.
Having an entire bridal party or group of groomsmen show up at one time would likely hit the maximum capacity imposed by the state order.
The formal wear store also is changing its normal opening time of 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays to 10 a.m. as it adjusts to the flow of business under the new circumstances.
Sandy O’Connell, owner of Avalon Floral, 504 Water St., welcomed having customers in her store after mostly doing delivery and curbside pickup for the past two months.
“If they are going to allow five, I’ll take five,” she said.
Like other local businesses, O’Connell said Avalon will ask people to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
Opening her doors to small numbers will help boost business, O’Connell said, but restrictions on large gatherings will also hamper what would normally be a busy season for florists.
The COVID-19 related ban on large gatherings that began in March canceled senior proms, and people have been unable to hold traditional funerals. Delivering flowers to people in hospitals also has been on hold. And now wedding season is coming on, but it’s uncertain when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted to let those ceremonies happen.
Travel restrictions have also cut down the supply of certain flowers that come into the U.S. from overseas, including tulips, hyacinths and snapdragons, O’Connell said.
Monday’s state order, which also included drive-in movie theaters, is part of Evers’ plan to “turn the dial” on the economy by gradually opening up more businesses in Wisconsin. Shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and services including hair stylists, barbers and nail salons remain closed.