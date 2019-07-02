Several Chippewa Valley school districts are projected to receive more state financial aid than last year.
In preliminary numbers released Monday by the state Department of Public Instruction, the Eau Claire school district would get $2.4 million more general state aid for the 2019-20 school year than in 2018-19, or an increase of about 4%.
The Altoona school district would get about 2% more state aid, the Menomonie school district would get about 7% more and the Chippewa Falls school district would get over 4% more, according to the DPI.
But a jump in state aid doesn’t necessarily mean those school districts will have more money to spend next year.
“When there’s an increase in general state aid, that offsets any property tax increases to taxpayers,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
“We’re limited in what we can spend … so when there’s more state aid, taxes go down, and when there’s less state aid taxes go up.”
However, Hardebeck is hesitant to predict if 2019-20 property taxes will shrink because of the additional state aid.
“I think it’s a little early to speculate,” she said. “We’ll have to see once the governor acts on it.”
According to a two-year budget plan passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, the state has allocated $4.74 billion in general school aid for the 2019-20 year — a 1.8%, or $83.2 million, increase over last year.
As of Tuesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was still reviewing the two-year budget; the Legislature sent it to the governor’s desk on June 28.
Evers originally asked for $1.4 billion for K-12 schools over the next two years. Republicans’ plan, approved in May, cut the proposal to $500 million, and included nearly $100 million more for special education.
The Republican plan would increase per-pupil funding by $200 the first year and by $204 the second year.
Per-pupil funding is based on student membership from the 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 school years. It would be paid in March 2020, according to the DPI.
Eau Claire
The Eau Claire district was hoping for a small increase, but Hardebeck said it didn’t count on one, because the number may change after Evers reviews the proposed budget.
The district passed a $142.7 million budget in October 2018, a plan that was estimated to create a $3.1 million deficit, according to Leader-Telegram records.
But the district won’t know until mid-August if the 2018-19 deficit actually hit the $3 million mark, Hardebeck said.
Altoona
For Altoona schools, a bump in state aid of almost 2% would mean an additional $204,481.
The district budgeted for a small increase, “but it’s a little more than what I expected,” the district’s business manager Mike Markgren said of the projected 2 percent increase.
Markgren expects the aid increase to slightly lower property taxes. “It definitely helps, and it should get our mill rate under $10 per $1,000 (of equalized value), which would be nice,” he said.
The district had a balanced 2018-19 budget — Markgren expects to hit a budgeted $130,000 surplus for that year — and anticipates a balanced budget again in 2019-20.
Markgren said he’s interested to see how education dollars in the final state budget are distributed.
“That has more impact than the preliminary figures,” he said. “Per-pupil funding for next year … that’s why that’s a little more of a concern.”
Chippewa Falls
According to the preliminary numbers, the Chippewa Falls school district would get 4.4% more state aid for 2019-20, a bump of about $1.3 million.
“The more money it means for us, the less property tax we have to levy,” said district business manager Chad Trowbridge. “I always see that as a win for our taxpayers.”
The district’s $59.4 million budget for 2018-19 was balanced, and Trowbridge expects a balanced budget for the next school year. “I think we’re in good shape,” he said.
Menomonie
According to the preliminary numbers, the Menomonie school district would get over 7% more state aid for 2019-20, a bump of $1.4 million.
“Our school board made some wise decisions last year in terms of paying down debt and saving for capital projects, which has allowed us to maximize our state aid,” said district Superintendent Joe Zydowsky.
Zydowsky is anticipating a balanced budget for 2019-20, like the previous year’s budget.
“We’re cautiously optimistic our budget is in good shape,” Zydowsky said. “We’ll continue to be sensitive to the tax impact for district residents.”
Most regional school districts could be looking at more state aid for next year; three are projected to see a decrease, according to preliminary numbers from the DPI:
- Augusta:
- 13.03% increase of $455,593.
- Bloomer:
- 3.42% increase of $290,507.
- Boyceville:
- 3.28% decrease of $171,254.
- Cadott:
- 7.64% increase of $461,188.
- Colfax:
- 0.99% decrease of $55,135.
- Cornell:
- 1.18% increase of $32,428.
- Eleva-Strum:
- 2.83% increase of $126,288.
- Elk Mound:
- 0.31% increase of $25,503.
- Fall Creek:
- 7.32% increase of $392,187.
- Mondovi:
- 5.61% increase of $360,539.
- Osseo-Fairchild:
- 3.72% decrease of $232,983.
- Stanley-Boyd:
- 1.02% increase of $78,895.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.