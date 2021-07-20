CHIPPEWA FALLS — More than 50 employers will set up booths and tables today in Chippewa Riverfront park, trying to attract area residents to come and work for them.
“We have 2,000 open positions in the Chippewa Valley, said Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. executive director Charlie Walker. “We want to make it easy for these employees who have been out of work and are ready (to return to the workforce.) They know their unemployment benefits will be running out in a month and a half.”
In just a matter of days, Walker has doubled the number of employers who plan to attend the Riverfront Job Fair. Participating employers will represent retailers such as Kwik Trip and Menards, manufacturing firms including Ashley Furniture, TTM Technologies and Advanced Laser, and restaurants including Dairy Queen.
“Most are looking for immediate hires,” Walker said. “There are plenty of jobs out there. We’ve got to get our citizens back to work. We are encouraging people to come down and meet with the companies. Even if you are gainfully employed, come and see what is out there.”
CCEDC and Workforce Resource organized the event, after Walker said they recently held a successful, smaller job fair. In recent days, Walker has blitzed Facebook and other online sites with ads, getting word out on the fair. Because of COVID-19, he wanted to hold the fair outside for safety reasons, and the new park is serving as an ideal location for so many employers to gather and set up booths.
“It’s like an expo; where can you go to meet 50 companies?” he said.
Just in the past two months, Ashley Furniture has opened a new facility in Chippewa Falls, and Mason Cos. has announced plans to construct a new facility that will significantly expand their operations. Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said those are just a couple of examples, but all employers are looking for good, quality workers.
“I think it’s exciting and innovating,” Hoffman said of the job fair. “It’s going to be really good. It’s a neat idea to do it this way, to connect employers and employees. It’s great for the Chippewa Valley and Chippewa Falls. We need to do things differently.”
Walker stressed that this is a casual event. People should show up in shorts, not suits.
“Bring your sack lunch,” Walker said. “We want to have fun in the park. We are just wanting to put people and talent in front of businesses.”