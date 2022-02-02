CHIPPEWA FALLS — As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, students are increasingly using mental health services available in the Chippewa Falls schools.
The Cardinal Care program gives students access to therapy and other mental health services within each school in the district.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for these services, said Jamie Ganske, the district’s director of mental health and resiliency.
“I feel our schools have gotten much more comfortable with learning what supports are available and being able to educate the parents on the supports available,” Ganske said. “We have also seen increased levels of anxiety and depression during the pandemic, so our services are becoming more-and-more in-demand.”
Cardinal Care allows clinicians in the area to come into school buildings to co-facilitate small groups, offer staff members consultation and professional development, and more.
The student-based mental health program began in the 2014-15 school year with one therapist; then, about 20 students used the program. Each year the number of students using the services grows and the current count is over 200.
“There are a lot of people who now know about this program, and I hear nothing but great responses about this,” school board member Kevin Swift said.
“We’re pretty lucky in this district, because most schools don’t have this great of access to mental health care as we do.”
In addition to offering therapeutic services for students, the Cardinal Care program is adding free parent coaching this year. The CFAUSD will offer four free parent coaching sessions and four free counseling sessions per family. This is an additional support for families interested in implementing positive changes in their home. Parent coaches provide tools, ideas and support; they are not providing therapy.
Many of these services are funded through the Project A.W.A.R.E (Advancing Wellness & Resiliency in Education) grant. The school district is in the third year of a five-year grant cycle.
The school district plans on funding Cardinal Care programs after their current grant funding runs out in two years.