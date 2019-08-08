There is a creature in the forest terrifying beyond anything known to man. This creature, this hell-spawned, demonic thing, can make even the biggest, bravest, burliest, most weather-hardened outdoorsman shake in his boots and scream like a loon. Within half an hour of being exposed to this fearsome menace from the forest he’ll be whimpering — no one is safe.
Some may have guessed the creature of which I speak. It is, of course, the buzzing, bloodthirsty mosquito, also known as “Wisconsin’s State Bird.”
It seems to me that this summer, more than in summers past, the mosquitoes are bigger, bolder, nastier and everywhere. Venturing out either at dawn or dusk can be painful and downright dangerous.
Mosquitoes have been a menace to mankind throughout history. Even some of history’s most famous persons have been plagued by the hateful beast. Here are some examples:
• Diaries from the Lewis and Clark expedition read, “The Indians are for the most part friendly. The animals ain’t been botherin’ us too much. But these moskeeters are brutal, dude.”
True, this sounds like modern day slang, but that’s what was written. There is some speculation that the diaries may be fakes.
• Ben Franklin once said, “A bird in the hand is better than a mosquito any day.”
• President Franklin Roosevelt was quoted as saying, “We have nothing to fear but mosquitoes themselves.”
• And President John F. Kennedy’s most famous speech started out with, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do to help get rid of these lousy mosquitoes.”
His speech writers later re-worded it to give it a more patriotic appeal. But you can see that mosquitoes have been getting under our skin for a very long time.
Here in Wisconsin we have more than our fair share of these swarming pests, and this time of the year they seem to be extra hungry.
Imagine the horror of primitive people of this region when they encountered the huge, saber-toothed skeeters of prehistoric days.
Even today, a rogue bull mosquito is nothing to trifle with — when they are in the full rut they have been known to withstand as many as three rifle blasts.
There is nothing more frightening than walking along a lakeshore in the evening and suddenly hearing the thunderous, deafening hum of a swarm of mosquitoes descending from the heavens. And it seems that in Wisconsin mosquitoes take a devilish joy in making life miserable for each and every one of us.
There have been some frightening stories about unsuspecting humans encountering mosquitoes.
One tale comes to us from the shores of Lake Superior, where in 1903 a young pioneer couple was taking a romantic walk in the moonlight. Suddenly they became aware of a humming sound in the distance.
The full moon lit up the landscape, so they stopped to gaze out over the waves. The sound was getting louder, and on the horizon they caught the sight of large airborne objects coming towards they rapidly.
“What are they, ducks?” asked Anne, the young bride.
“They look big enough to be ducks, but I never heard ducks buzz,” yelled Jake, her husband.
All at once, Jake recognized the creatures for what they were — gigantic mosquitoes that had been cross breeding with great blue herons.
He could see their devilish bloodshot eyes as he pushed his wife down into the water.
“Get down,” he screamed. “They can’t get you there.”
But before he could enter the water, the swarm was upon him. Anne watched in horror as they carried him off, never to be seen again. They say that during still summer nights when the moon is full, you can still hear Anne’s grieving spirit calling for her long lost husband.
From the Minong area, we get the story of Merle Flotz, a big game hunter who dared to think he could tackle Wisconsin’s mosquitoes and win.
Merle had bagged every species under the sun. Hearing of the great size of Wisconsin’s mosquitoes, he decided he had to have one to fill up the remaining five-foot gap on his south wall. Purchasing a small cabin in the heart of Minong’s mosquito country he set up shop and waited.
Merle chose an army flame thrower as his weapon. “I’ll roast the beast,” he bragged to friends at a local saloon before beginning his quest.
It was around midnight when Merle became aware of the familiar humming sound. The mosquitoes were coming!
Suddenly, there was a knock on the cabin door. Who could it be at midnight? Merle opened the door, and to his horror came face to face with a gang of mosquitoes — all wearing fireproof asbestos suits! They had somehow learned of his plan and had come prepared! The only thing remaining of Merle Flotz was his flame thrower.
Have you noticed that the mosquitoes around here are getting awfully bold and cocky as of late? I went home the other night hoping for a good night’s sleep. What I got there I discovered the lights on. I opened the door to discover that a group of mosquitoes were having a party! Yep, there they were with their party hats, noise makers, and I.V. needles. They were all happy to see me – I was the guest of honor.
You can’t swat them anymore. They just giggle and fly away. Sometimes, they slap you back!
And don’t try Raid. They’ve gotten used to it. I witnessed a pack of them sitting around drinking it out of champagne glasses the other day.
The worst news of all is that they are getting organized. A farmer in Springbrook reports observing an entire squadron of mosquitoes wearing goggles and scarves out on a training mission the other day.
And so, friends, it looks like all out war. We have to unite to defeat this winged, bloodsucking menace that has held us in an icy grip of terror for centuries.
We have to stand up and fight, because there simply is no place to hide.
As Paul Revere was quoted during the founding of this great country, “To arms! To arms! The skeeters are coming!”