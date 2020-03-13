Chippewa Falls Schools superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos is upbeat that new statistics show the district saw a significant one-year jump in its graduation rate.
“We are so pleased by the gains we have made in this area,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “It is the result of the work and commitment of our administration, staff, students and families. A priority at our high school has been on growing our school culture, and that focus appears to be paying off.”
Most school districts in western Wisconsin were above the state’s average in high school graduate rates in the 2018-19 school year, according to a new report released this week by the Department of Public Instruction.
For Chippewa Falls, it meant an upward climb from 84.2% graduation rate from 287 students in the 2017-18 school year to a 92.4% graduation rate from 367 students in the 2018-19 school year.
“We are counting this gain in the win category,” she said.
The state agency reports that 90% of students in the 2018-19 class completed high school within four years, with the graduation rate up 1.6 percent over the past five years.
“Statewide, it’s great to see that rise over six years,” said DPI communications officer Chris Bucher. “It’s a tribute to the tireless work of our teachers. These types of graduation rates are really great to see.”
Most area districts are at 90% or higher.
The Eau Claire Area School District is lower than most surrounding districts, largely because the 2018-19 graduation rate at McKinley Charter School was 43% from the 56 students there, the DPI report states. McKinley saw a 46.7% graduation rate in 2017-18 from 49 students, the report states.
The Eau Claire overall rate is 83.1%, down from 85.2% in 2017-18.
When separating out Memorial and North high schools, students there graduated at rates higher than the state average.
Memorial's graduation rate dropped slightly from 93.1% to 92.6%. North's rose slightly from 89.6% to 90.6%.
Eau Claire Schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck didn’t immediately return calls for comment Thursday.
The Menomonie Area School District saw a slight decrease from 94.4% in 2017-18 to 91.6% in 2018-19, but remains above the state average.
“We’re very pleased,” Menomonie superintendent Joe Zydowsky said. “It’s something we continued to emphasize in Menomonie. It’s one of the measures we use to determine our success. Obviously, we’d like to graduate 100%, but sometimes there are unique circumstances.”
Like Taylor-Eliopoulos, Zydowsky said the credit goes to teachers and faculty, parents and the students for the high graduation rates.
State superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor praised the numbers, calling it a “promising trend.”
“It is encouraging to see Wisconsin students graduating at higher rates than we’ve seen in a long time,” Stanford Taylor said in a press release.
A breakdown of the 2018-19 graduation rates show that 92.0% of females and 88.2% of males graduated statewide.
White, not Hispanic students graduated at a 93.8% rate, with Asian students achieving a 92.0% graduation rate. American Indian students graduated at a 78.7% rate, while black/African American students graduated at a 71.3% rate. Hispanic students graduated at a 82.8% rate, the DPI data shows.
Students described as “economically disadvantaged” graduated at an 80.5% rate, the data shows.