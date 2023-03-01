EAU CLAIRE — On Monday evening, Holcomb resident Billy Black, 61, anxiously moved back and forth between two rooms at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
In one room, his wife, Tammy Black, 41, was giving birth to his son. In the other room, his daughter, Amanda Black, 20, was struggling through a difficult labor of her own.
By the next morning, the family had grown by two. Cooper Elliot Black was born to Billy and Tammy Black at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27. Cooper’s niece — Billy and Tammy Black’s granddaughter — Paisley Ray Coyle was born to Amanda Black and Josh Coyle, also of Holcomb, at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.
“It’s been a pretty overwhelming day for everybody,” Billy Black told the Leader-Telegram while sitting on a couch with his wife and newborn son in his daughter’s hospital room on Tuesday. “We’re very happy people.”
For the Black/Coyle family, the day wouldn’t have been possible without a long stream of coincidences leading up to it.
Amanda Black and her fiancé, Coyle, learned they were expecting on July 7, 2022. The pair said the pregnancy was planned, and they had not intended on telling anyone right away.
“Then, two weeks later, (Tammy Black) sent me a message saying I’m going to be a big sister,” Amanda Black explained. “Two weeks after that, we told them that we were pregnant.”
The news of each other’s pregnancies came as a shock to both women.
“I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t very happy,” Amanda Black said with a laugh, reflecting on the moment she learned of her mother’s pregnancy. “But, you know, you get over it. And now it’s something pretty cool.”
Tammy Black, who said her own pregnancy came as a surprise, didn’t expect her daughter — her youngest up until Monday — to have a baby at all.
“It was a shock to find out that she was pregnant, because she told us when they first moved out to their house that the only thing we’re getting was a grand-puppy,” Tammy Black said.
And while baby Cooper arrived right on schedule, Paisley made an early appearance, arriving nearly a month before her due date — 14½ hours after her uncle. Both babies were delivered by Dr. David Hirsch, who has worked at Marshfield since the hospital opened 10 years ago.
Hirsch, who was the first obstetrician to deliver a baby at the hospital, estimated he delivers about 100 babies each year. But he said he’s never faced a situation like this.
“This is pretty cool,” he told the Leader-Telegram. “In 15 years doing this, it’s the first time I’ve had this particular thing happen.”
The Black/Coyle family had high praise for Hirsch and the other staff at Marshfield — particularly with regard to Amanda Black, whose 36-hour labor led to a C-section on Tuesday.
The family said it was the doctor’s comforting demeanor, thorough work and assuring confidence that made the day easier on them all.
“I came to the emergency room with preeclampsia on Sunday. Thirty-six hour labor, no progression, so we ended up having a C-section this morning,” Amanda Black explained, later adding, “(Hirsch) was amazing. Literally five minutes into the C-section and she was here. ‘Happy birthday,’ he said.”
“It was worth every damn minute,” Billy Black said to his daughter.
Preeclampsia is a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy. If left untreated, the condition can lead to serious, or fatal, complications for the mother and baby. In many cases, early delivery of the baby is recommended.
Following what she described as a rough pregnancy and birth, Amanda Black said she is relieved to no longer be pregnant, but excited and nervous to take Paisley home for the first time.
“It’ll be something new, but I’m sure it’ll all come naturally,” she said. “It pretty much has already.”
Looking to the future, the first-time mom hopes to see her daughter grow up happy, healthy and kind. And she anticipates seeing a special bond grow between her daughter and young brother as the pair get bigger, celebrate birthdays together and develop what she predicts will be a love-hate relationship.
Amanda Black currently works in a group home. Coyle works in a lumber yard. Tammy Black said she has been a homemaker most of her life. Billy Black, who suffered from cancer about 1½ years ago, said he is not working as he continues to recover.
Because of his cancer, Billy Black said he never expected it’d be possible to have another kid — just like his wife. Overwhelmed with happiness, he said it was daunting to welcome a new child and grandchild — who shares his middle name — into his life, but also highly rewarding.
“I always had kind of a hard side. Softens a guy up, this kind of stuff,” he said. “I’ll be 62 in July. I didn’t think, being a cancer survivor, that this was ever going to be possible.”