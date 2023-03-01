BlackCoyle.jpg

From left, Tammy Black holds her granddaughter, Paisley Coyle, alongside Billy Black, Josh Coyle and Amanda Black, who’s holding her brother, Cooper Black, at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The mother and daughter welcomed their babies to the world within a 15-hour window earlier this week.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — On Monday evening, Holcomb resident Billy Black, 61, anxiously moved back and forth between two rooms at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

In one room, his wife, Tammy Black, 41, was giving birth to his son. In the other room, his daughter, Amanda Black, 20, was struggling through a difficult labor of her own.

Hirsch, David M MD.jpg

Hirsch

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.