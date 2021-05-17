Barb Strubel, 77, a resident at Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire, indicates she's ready to roll Sunday afternoon when Azura's MOSAIC Dreams program arranged a motorcycle rally and ride for the motorcycle enthusiast who still lights up at the sight and sound of a Harley-Davidson. For the event, Barb rode in a sidecar past several local senior care facilities, where she was greeted by residents, and also enjoyed a rally in Oakwood Mall parking lot in which more than 20 bikers paraded in circles around her as she grinned, clapped and waved. "She loved it," Azura spokeswoman Paula Gibson said Monday. "She's still talking about it today and she won't take off some of the new Harley gear she got." A group from Pennsylvania is sending Barb more Harley-Davidson gear after seeing a post about Sunday's event on social media.
The rally also included a reunion with her sons Michael and Jeff Strubel. Barb hadn't seen Jeff, who lives out of the area, for about two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Azura's six-year-old MOSAIC Dreams program seeks to make dreams come true for residents by helping to create the ideal day for residents
SECOND PHOTO: Residents and staff from Barb’s home at Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire wish her well Sunday on her ride.